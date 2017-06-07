4th Bn., 27th FA, prepares for NTC

By Capt. Calvin J. Whitaker, 4th Bn., 27th FA, DIVARTY:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, conducted a field training exercise from May 5 through 24 in Fort Bliss training areas in preparation for a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, in support of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD.

The training included artillery qualifications and certification, a brigade-level computer simulated tactical operations center exercise, and culminated with the brigade-level Iron Focus 17. The training was vital because the battalion has welcomed many new Soldiers since transitioning from the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to the U.S. Army Forces Command in November 2016. It is also the last training opportunity before the battalion has their NTC rotation.

During the artillery qualification and certification, the battalion successfully conducted missions incorporating 18 Paladins and multiple rockets in conjunction with the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, based at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

“Table XVIII validates battalions’ ability to mass fires of all 18 howitzers on a single target, as well as providing a complex problem set presented to the battalion staff to exercise their functions and processes,” said Capt. James McCarthy, a logistics officer assigned to 4th Bn., 27th FA.

In addition, the computer-simulated training conducted during the month-long exercise was specifically designed to test the minds and operating procedures of the staff in the tactical operations center, commonly known as the TOC. The scenarios given were unpredictable and designed to be more difficult than missions the unit might receive while deployed. This type of training sharpens individual Soldier skills, as well as grants leaders an opportunity to plan and refine the military decision making process.

The culminating event, a brigade-level field exercise, also involved missions and carefully planned scenarios to challenge Soldiers’ skills.

“It puts all the skills trained during the (field exercise) and (command post exercise) to use in a contested environment,” said Capt. Benjamin Lambert, assigned to the 4th Bn., 27th FA. “The coaching and mentorship throughout the battalion are cornerstones in the development of the Soldiers and leadership. The growth of everyone from the start of the exercise to the end has been phenomenal and I am certain the battalion will succeed at NTC.”