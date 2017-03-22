40th BEB evaluates platoons during Rams Focus

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) The 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted platoon tactical lanes at Doña Ana Range, N.M., March 6 through 13 in preparation for the battalion’s upcoming National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, Calif. Comprised of engineer, logistics and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear platoons, Rams Focus emphasized the tactical importance to their technical proficiencies. Challenged with complex multi-dimensional problem sets, platoons completed their critical tactical missions to standard. Evaluations included breaching operations, engagement area development, route clearance through IED-infested roads and chemical detection. To compound the intensity, key leader engagements and casualty evacuation injects were included in most lanes. The 40th BEB, on the outset of this capstone training event, is better prepared for the upcoming higher headquarters Strike and Iron Focus exercises.