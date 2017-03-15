3rd Bn., 43rd ADA, stands down for safety

By 1st Lt. John Hensley Williams, 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th ADA Brigade:

(El Paso, Texas, March. 16, 2017) Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, “Legion,” 43rd Air Defense Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducted a quarterly safety stand-down day in preparation for the Presidents’ Day weekend on Feb. 16.

Covering everything from cold weather safety to Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention and equal opportunity, representatives from the battalion’s eight batteries presented classes to all of Legion at the company operations facility.

Battery A led winter safety and cold weather injury prevention training, and Battery B’s Staff Sgt. Jon Moseley, a PATRIOT launching station enhanced operator and maintainer, presented to the battalion a SHARP class that included the video “Tea.” The video’s main idea: If someone doesn’t want tea, you shouldn’t try to give them tea, and the same goes for sex.

Staff Sgt. Alberto Brau, a PATRIOT launching station enhanced operator and maintainer assigned to Battery C, gave an interactive presentation on EO and presented the training in the context of the Army workplace.

Staff Sgt. Peter Castillo, a PATRIOT launching station enhanced operator and maintainer assigned to Battery D, led a class on firearm and alcohol safety. He taught Soldiers the rule of the law for firearm ownership and concealed carry.

An instructor from Battery E, the Legion’s maintenance company, gave a class on stress and stress reduction. As the Legion’s maintainers transition into a heavier rotation of access control point presence, that training is sure to be useful.

The two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense batteries that comprise the Legion’s upper tier air defense, also took a full role in the training.

Battery A, 4th Air Defense Artillery’s instructor reiterated the importance of suicide prevention and “Ask, Care, Escort” training. Battery B, 2nd Air Defense Artillery’s instructor taught something that is of significance particularly to the returning air defenders: vehicle safety and driver’s training.

The reinforcement of these important subjects during a demanding operations tempo serves to bring safety to the forefront of the thoughts of Soldiers before any long weekend.