My GECU

35th ADA Bde. welcomes Wright, bids farewell to Holler

Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, left, commanding general, Eighth Army, presents Col. Mark Holler, right, outgoing commander, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, the Legion of Merit before the 35th ADA Bde. change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Friday. Col. Mark Holler relinquished command of the “Dragon Brigade” to Col. Richard Wright. Photos by Staff Sgt. Monik Phan, 35th ADA Bde.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, left, commanding general, Eighth Army, presents Col. Mark Holler, right, outgoing commander, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, the Legion of Merit before the 35th ADA Bde. change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Friday. Col. Mark Holler relinquished command of the “Dragon Brigade” to Col. Richard Wright. Photos by Staff Sgt. Monik Phan, 35th ADA Bde.

By Capt. Jonathon Daniell, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Public Affairs:

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea – Col. Richard W. Wright assumed command of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Col. Mark A. Holler during a change of command ceremony hosted by Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, commanding general, Eighth Army, at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Friday.

The 35th ADA Bde. is the only forward stationed air defense artillery brigade in the U.S. Army, and it is responsible for providing aerial surveillance and ballistic missile defense in support of Eighth Army and United States Forces Korea.

Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade stand in formation during the brigade’s change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Friday. Col. Mark Holler relinquished command of the “Dragon Brigade” to Col. Richard Wright.

Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade stand in formation during the brigade’s change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Friday. Col. Mark Holler relinquished command of the “Dragon Brigade” to Col. Richard Wright.

“Over the last two years, we have faced a very unpredictable and growing threat here in the Republic of Korea,” Vandal said.

“However, thanks to the Soldiers and leaders of the ‘Dragon Brigade,’ and its outstanding performance, we’ve demonstrated time and time again we have a credible deterrence on this peninsula, and the 35th ADA Brigade is certainly ready to fight tonight,” he said.

During Holler’s tenure, the brigade launched the largest Patriot modernization effort ever conducted outside a U.S. depot facility, enhanced joint and combined interoperability during peninsula-wide exercises, and integrated the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system into the layered air defense mission on the peninsula.

“In this command, we establish leader-to-led relationships in what Command Sgt. Maj. (Eric) McCray and I call the CTA, communication, trust and accountability,” said Holler during his speech.

“Leaders throughout the Dragon Brigade have bought into the CTA, and that is why this is an elite unit, and the most accomplished air defense artillery brigade in our Army,” he said.

061517unitnews6_3Holler will serve as the executive officer to the inspector general at the Pentagon for his next assignment.

Wright arrives to Korea from Stuttgart, Germany, where he served as the deputy division chief for missile defense, J5/8, U.S. European Command.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to serve with each and every one of you as the newest member of the 35th ADA Brigade team,” Wright said. “Together we will be ready in defense as the Army’s most capable, lethal, and disciplined air defense brigade, trained to fight tonight, fight together and fight strong.”

The 35th ADA Bde. is geographically dispersed across four locations on the Korean Peninsula, and is the only brigade in the U.S. Army that employs the Patriot, Avenger and THAAD weapon systems.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41866

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.