323nd MP Co., Ohio National Guard, deploys to EUCOM

Ohio Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 323rd Military Police Co, are weighed, manifested and processed prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Photos by Ismael E. Ortega Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Public Affairs.

By Ismael E. Ortega Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) Representing the Buckeye state, the 323nd Military Police Company, Ohio Army National Guard, departed from the Silas from the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The unit will conduct security operations throughout U.S. Europe Command for the coming year after completing training with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

Ohio Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 323rd Military Police Co, board an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Everyone is really excited to get out of there and start the mission and a lot of them are looking forward to doing what they’ve been training for,” said Capt. Cory Eickholt, commander, 323rd MP Co. “We started our training back in our state, basically three weeks of training in preparation to come to Fort Bliss, then we did another two to three weeks of training (when we got here) on base defense to get ready to work our positions that we’re going to do down there.”

Ohio Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 323rd MP Co, stage their equipment before boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Dec. 29, 2016, for a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The 323nd MP Co. deployed on a similar mission in 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Many will be deploying for the first time with an additional handful coming from different units to join them to U.S. EUCOM.

With weeks of training and preparation dedicated to refining their skills, the Soldiers of the 323nd MP Co. are confident in their abilities and are ready to implement them overseas.

“I can’t ask for a better group of Soldiers. It is one of the best group of Soldiers that I have had the privilege to lead, they’re outstanding, motivated, hardworking and I can’t be prouder of the ones we’re taking along with us,” Eickholt said.

With an established a support system back home, the unit will be able to focus on their mission. During their off time, many plan to achieve their personal goals such as continued military and civilian education and better physical fitness.

“I want to thank the families for all their continued support. They’ve been awesome for everything they’ve done,” Eickholt said. “So far we’ve got a great (Family Readiness Group) team and they’ve been awesome in supporting us.”

