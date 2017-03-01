3-1 ‘Bulldog’ Soldiers create first gateway

By Staff Sgt. Killo Gibson, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Soldiers assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, set up a new Theater Gateway to out-process its redeploying troops from Camp Buehring.

Prior to the creation of the gateway, Soldiers were bused to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, to out-process prior to departing theater. Camp Arifjan is located two hours away from Camp Buehring, causing additional time and resource commitments.

However, this was not the only concern. Additional logistic requirements such as transportation of Soldiers and equipment, housing, and feeding of Soldiers for up to 72 hours prior to redeployment, increased costs to the Army.

“This gateway eases the burden on resources, funding, and most importantly time,” said Capt. Sambriddhi Winkler, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd BCT, 1st AD. “We no longer need to have Soldiers waiting around for days, when we can get the job done internally.”

Setting up a new gateway on Camp Buehring has been the biggest change to the way Soldiers redeploy from theater since 2013, when the theater gateway at Camp Arifjan was created.

With the newly formed gateway on Camp Buehring, out-processing time has decreased from 72 hours to approximately 12 hours.

But, before the gateway could become operational, Soldiers had to be trained and certified by Customs and Border Clearance Agent Program to inspect baggage. The training took approximately two days and only a few weeks to get everyone certified, Winkler said.

“The process of getting personnel trained, and equipment ready to operate the gateway took some time, but it was well worth the effort,” Winkler said. “Soldiers built all the inspection tables and setup the holding areas from scratch, elevating the need for work to be contracted out.”

Although this is not a permanent gateway, the incoming unit is looking to take over the gateway once the brigade has fully redeployed.

However, at this time, only 3rd Brigade Combat Team Soldiers are authorized to use this gateway to redeploy. The new unit replacing the “Bulldog” brigade has already sent up a request to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

Until there is a permanent gateway located on Camp Buehring, all military and civilians personnel will continue to in-process and out-process through Camp Arifjan.