2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., assumes adviser role for 201st ANA Corps

Leadership from “Ready First” Combat Team, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and members of the 201st ANA Corps, listen to Brig. Gen. Paul T. Calvert’s remarks during the 201st ANA Corps Military Adviser Team transfer of responsibility at Tactical Base Gamberi, Feb. 2. Photos by 1st Lt. Samuel A. Litz, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt.

By 1st Lt. Samuel A. Litz , 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) TACTICAL BASE GAMBERI, Afghanistan – The transfer of responsibility for the 201st ANA Corps Military Adviser Team occurred between the command teams of 3rd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and the incoming 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Feb. 2.

The ceremony represents the handoff of the mission to advise 201st Afghan National Army Corps from Lt. Col. Todd Hook and his “Thunder” Squadron to Lt. Col. John Sandor’s Task Force Gunner. During the ceremony, the Thunder Squadron colors were cased, signifying the completion of their mission and their transition home. Sandor and Command Sgt. Maj. Willie Murphy then uncased the colors of the Gunner Battalion, assuming the responsibility of the advising mission under new leadership.

“It is with a heavy heart that we transition the responsibility of the Military Advising Team, as Task Force Thunder has truly gained close, personal relationships with our ANA counterparts,” Hook said. “However, working with Lt. Col. Sandor, Command Sgt. Maj. Murphy and the rest of the Gunner team, we are happy that such great professionals get to experience what we have. Two teams came together, committed to mission, and worked to ensure a seamless transition.”

The advising mission is a major focus in today’s Afghanistan. Falling under the Train, Advise and Assist Command-East (TAAC-E), the 201st ANA Corps MAT is focused on helping their Afghan counterparts find Afghan solutions to Afghan problems. Addressing the Task Force Gunner command team and staff, Brig. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, the TAAC-E commander, referred to the advisers’ relationships with their 201st ANA Corps counterparts as “pacing items,” the assets that are critical to mission success.

Lt. Col. John W. Sandor and Command Sgt. Maj. Willie Murphy uncase the colors of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, during the 201st ANA Corps Military Adviser Team transfer of responsibility at Tactical Base Gamberi Feb. 2.

While named for Sandor’s command of 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., Task Force Gunner advisory team also consists of Soldiers from across the “Ready First” Brigade, as well as members from 1st Cavalry Division and Poland.

“It is comprised of Soldiers, NCOs, warrant officers and officers from 2-3 FA, Ready First SBCT, 1st AD, 1st CAV DIV, contractors and NATO partners all focused on the primary mission – train, advise and assist the 201st (ANA) Corps,” Sandor said.

According to him, the diversity of the team will help their efforts.

“As we cross the cultures, languages and posts in which we all came from, we look forward to building a relationship that will enhance the ability of the 201st (ANA) Corps and help them to be able to provide security and support across the country of Afghanistan.”

Sandor is confident in his team and looks forward to moving ahead with the 201st ANA Corps.

He addressed the corps’ leadership.

“The team and I look forward to building lasting relationships and a strong bond between our staffs as we work together over the coming months.”

The remainder of the Gunner Battalion continues to support 1st AD’s “Iron Steel,” Division Artillery and the Ready Detachment at Fort Bliss.

