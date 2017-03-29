My GECU

261st SSC bids farewell to commander, welcomes new one

032317unitnews6_1FSBy Sgt. 1st Class Shelia L. Cooper, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2017) Soldiers from the 261st Signal Support Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, stood in formation during a change of command ceremony here March 20, in the company’s area of operation.

They watched as Capt. Rosanne Horswill, who was in command for 13 months, relinquished her responsibilities as commander of the 261st SSC, to Capt. Kevin Kilker.

“As I reflect on the accomplishments of this company, it is clear that Capt. Horswill is a leader that is dedicated to not only preparing her Soldiers for their next mission, but further developing them as individual Soldiers and members of this great nation,” said Lt. Col. Robin-Desty Husted, commander, STB, 1st AD Sust. Bde., and host of the ceremony.

First Sgt. Jim Fuller, first sergeant, 261st Signal Support Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, passes the guidon for the last time to Capt. Rosanne Horswill, outgoing commander, 261st SSC, during a change of command ceremony here March 20. After 13 months of command, Horswill relinquished her responsibilities as commander to Capt. Kevin Kilker.

“The training this company has executed, from individual through collective levels, is truly an amazing accomplishment,” Husted said. “It takes more than dedicated Soldiers. It takes special leaders that have the ability to lead, follow and inspire their subordinates to strive for greatness. Rose is one of those leaders.”

The change of command ceremony is steeped in military tradition and serves as a dual function of rendering honors to the departing company commander and proving official recognition of command to the incoming company commander, said 1st Lt. Lydia Washburn, executive officer, 261st SSC, STB, 1st AD Sust. Bde., and master of ceremony.

“Command represents a special period in an officer’s career,” Washburn said. “It is at this point when officers are entrusted with making decisions, both clearly and impartially, that affects every member within their command. They must possess the foresight to anticipate problems before they arise and be willing to accept the tremendous responsibility that, in time of war, may be called upon to make the most difficult decisions, those involving the lives of their Soldiers.”

During the ceremony, Horswill had nothing but good things to say about the Soldiers in the formation.

“I could not have done this job without a great battle buddy in 1st Sgt. Jimmy Fuller, (first sergeant of the 261st SSC),” Horswill said. “Thank you for your constant support and everything you do day-in and day-out to take care of these Soldiers. I am grateful to have had the chance to work with some awesome officers.”

The 261st SSC, made up of about 40 Soldiers, is a small element that provides signal support to the brigade, 1st AD and units across Fort Bliss.

“For such a small company, we have had a lot on noncommissioned officers step up to take on the role as a platoon sergeant,” Horswill said. “All of the NCOs in this company are subject matter experts that will meet the standard and exceed expectations, regardless of the obstacles. I am immensely proud of every one of you, and sincerely thank you for all of your hard work.”

During Horswill’s closing comments, she had one last statement before officially turning her duties to Kilker.

“For many of you, we have a long Army careers ahead of us, and I am sure we will meet again,” Horswill said. “This is just the beginning, and I will now wish you luck, say my farewells, and leave knowing the 261st (SSC) is in good hands with Capt. Kilker, and will continue to excel.”

Kilker also said a few words at the podium.

“Today we are saying goodbye to Capt. Horswill, a commander who has created a base of standards that in my opinion are the pillar of the best company in the brigade,” Kilker said. “Your commitment to standardization was apparent throughout the training cycle and change of command process.”

Kilker said he plans to build on those standards.

