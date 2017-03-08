My GECU

22nd CBRN Bn. trains in tactical environment

Spc. Brooklyn Brennan, a Stryker driver assigned to the 44th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company (Hazardous Response), 22nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion, surveys the area during the battalion-level field training exercise, known as Objective Nobel, here March 1. Photo by Sgt.1st Class Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD Sust. Bde. Public Affairs.

Spc. Brooklyn Brennan, a Stryker driver assigned to the 44th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company (Hazardous Response), 22nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion, surveys the area during the battalion-level field training exercise, known as Objective Nobel, here March 1. Photo by Sgt.1st Class Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD Sust. Bde. Public Affairs.

By Sgt.1st Class Shelia Cooper, 1st AD Sust. Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 9, 2017) Soldiers from the 22nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Battalion participated in a field training exercise here Feb. 23 through March 2.

More than 200 Soldiers from the 46th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Company (Technical Escort), 44th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company (Hazardous Response) and the battalion headquarters trained on tactics and techniques while in a tactical environment.

“We incorporated the 44th CBRN Company (Hazardous Response) and the 46th CBRNE Company (Technical Escort) together in one large exercise to access, exploit and eliminate chemical, biological and radiological threats that have been identified on this training village,” said Lt. Col. Tim Druell, battalion commander, 22nd CBRN Bn.

This battalion-level field training exercise, also known as Objective Nobel, was a seven-day exercise that validated the staffs’ and Soldiers’ tactical and technical proficiencies while solidifying staff products and function before the battalion’s next field exercise this spring.

Druell said the training exercise was a great opportunity to bring squads and platoons together.

The 22nd CBRN Bn. has been stationed here less than a year and must complete several training exercises to ensure they are ready to conduct CBRN operations. The 22nd CBRNs job is to interdict, eliminate and counter any CBRN threats in defense of our nation or abroad.

“This exercise prepared us to say we are able to deploy if and when called upon to do so,” Druell said.

Druell said that during the exercise the companies participated in squad and platoon-level situational training exercises, which lead up to the battalion responding to one large scenario-based potential chemical, biological or radiological threat that Soldiers had identified through intelligence assets.

“We are getting the opportunity to exercise the CBRNE task force concept,” said Capt. Roxanne Wegman, assistant operations officer, 22nd CBRN Bn. “We have company teams that are doing simultaneous exploitation and simulated counter weapons of mass destruction on complex weapons of mass destruction targets.”

During the exercise, Soldiers from the battalion came together to enhance knowledge and to work together on various CBRN objectives.

“So one of the objectives was not to deny the enemy use of weapons of mass destruction, but to find out where they are producing it, find their caches and to eliminate them by taking all of the WMD material off these objectives and dispose of them properly,” Wegman said.

Soldiers at the company level received great training and a shared knowledge of working together as a team during this exercise.

“I loved this exercise,” said Spc. Brooklyn Brennan, a Stryker driver assigned to the 44th CBRN (Hazardous Response). “I have learned a lot more about the Stryker and our capabilities and our platoon capabilities in general. We have capabilities with the Stryker to detect chemicals. We also have the .50 caliber machine gun on top, which is used tactically.”

Brennan said her main role during the exercise was to go into hot zones to detect chemicals, which allowed other platoons to come in and handle the rest. Once the other platoons were on the ground, her team pulled surveillance.

With squads and platoons integrated and their interoperability understood and synchronized, these Soldiers had a shared understanding of how each squad and platoon worked and how it could be used to enable others.

With this exercise behind them, the 22nd CBRN Bn. can focus on their next exercise, an Army-wide exercise known as Dragon Fire, which will take place this spring at Yakima Training center, Yakima, Washington.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40792

Posted by on Mar 8 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.