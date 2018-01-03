WBAMC welcomes new CSM

By Marcy Sanchez WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 4, 2018)

William Beaumont Army Medical Center held an assumption of responsibility ceremony during which Command Sgt. Maj. Janell Ray assumed responsibility as WBAMC’s command sergeant major at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum here Dec. 19, 2017.

Ray, a native of Fort Hood, Texas, previously served as command sergeant major of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) and Ireland Army Health Clinic at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“Welcome to a great command sergeant major,” said Col. Erik Rude, commander, WBAMC. “As soon as the (command sergeant major list) came out, my phone blew up. Not enough people could call me to tell me about how great (Ray) is.”

A unit’s command sergeant major is the top enlisted adviser to the commander and an advocate for enlisted Soldiers.

During the ceremony, Rude performed the traditional passing of the unit colors to Ray, a symbolism of assumption of responsibility and authority of the incoming command sergeant major.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to serve as the command sergeant major for the Soldiers, civilians and families of WBAMC,” Ray said. “Over the past 25 years I’ve been fortunate enough to serve with some great outstanding leaders and Soldiers. I’m forever grateful and appreciative for their mentorship and guidance because it’s them who prepared me to take on the responsibility of what I perceive as the most challenging but rewarding job in my entire career at this point.”

According to Rude, while Ray’s peers discussed her strengths and knowledge with medical operations, both in and out of military treatment facilities, their biggest emphasis was her love and caring for Soldiers.

“The success of this organization lies with each and every one of you doing your part as a member of an outstanding winning team,” Ray said. “Continue striving to be better tomorrow than you are today, so we can take our organization to the next level.”

Since July 18, 2017, WBAMC’s top enlisted position was filled by interim Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Fetzer, previously serving as command sergeant major, Troop Command, WBAMC.

“(Fetzer is) outstanding,” Ray said. “I’ve always appreciated his candid leadership and guidance. Because of his leadership, WBAMC is better today.”

WBAMC is dedicated to increasing Army Readiness through patient-friendly access to high-quality health care.

“We’ll continue to guide this extraordinary organization into the future of Army Medicine,” Ray said.