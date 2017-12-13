Passing of the sword

Sgt. Maj. David J. Barron, squadron operations sergeant major, 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the unit in saluting the flag at Bulldog Field here Dec. 5. Photos by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs.
Posted By: laven2
December 13, 2017
Sgt. Maj. David J. Barron, squadron operations sergeant major, 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the unit in saluting the flag at Bulldog Field here Dec. 5. Photos by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs.
By Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:
(El Paso, Texas, Dec. 14, 2017)
Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, said farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Kohunsky and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Hayes as the squadron’s senior enlisted adviser during a ceremony at Bulldog Field here Dec. 5.
Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Kohunsky, outgoing senior enlisted adviser, 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, passes the noncommissioned officer saber to Lt. Col. Michael Zopfi, the squadron’s commander, at Bulldog Field here Dec. 5.