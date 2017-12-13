Oklahoma cavalry unit wraps up deployment training

Oklahoma Army National Guard members from Troop C, 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, perform adviser force protection missions at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., on Nov. 15, as part of post-mobilization training for an upcoming deployment to Afghanistan. Photos by Capt. Leanna Litsch, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.


Vista College

Posted By: laven2 December 13, 2017

By Capt. Leanna Litsch, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team:

(El Paso, Texas, Dec. 14, 2017)

McGREGOR RANGE, N.M. – Training, training, more training – it was all vital in preparation for the deployment of nearly 500 Oklahoma Army

Oklahoma Army National Guard members from Troop C, 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, perform adviser force protection missions at McGregor Range Complex, N.M., on Nov. 15, as part of post-mobilization training for an upcoming deployment to Afghanistan. Photos by Capt. Leanna Litsch, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

National Guard members to Afghanistan.

The Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, inched closer to heading overseas in support of NATO’s train, advise and assist mission, Operation Resolute Support, as they completed their Mobilization Readiness Exercise here this month.

Oklahoma ANG members conduct their Mobilization Readiness Exercise as part of post-mobilization training for an upcoming deployment to Afghanistan.

“We’ve been training for this mission for over a year,” said Capt. Roy Newnam, commander, Troop B, 1st Sqdn., 180th Cav. Regt., 45th Inf. BCT. “We’ll conduct security operations because it is an overall security mission.”

Before moving ahead, the 180th Cav. Regt. must successfully complete various training at Fort Bliss, all culminating with the MRX.

“I know we’re going to continue to revise the training to be able to meet the intent of the commander,” Newnam said.

Members of the Oklahoma ANG assigned to 1st Sqdn., 180th Cav. Regt., 45th IBCT, perform crew-served weapons qualification on the Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher, M249, M240 Bravo and M2 .50 caliber machine guns.

With morale high and eagerness to conduct the mission overseas, members of the 180th are ready to answer the call to their nation.

“I’m ready to go,” said Spc. Kally Boozer, member of Headquarters Troop, 1st Sqdn., 180th Cav. Regt., 45th Inf. BCT. “After all the training, I think we’re prepared. We’re ready to go over there and see what it is, get settled in, and get home.”

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE