Helicopter gunnery

A Soldier assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducts aerial gunnery with a M240 machine gun from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Oro Grande, N.M., Dec. 4. Photo by Capt. Tyson Friar, CAB, 1st AD Public Affairs.
(El Paso, Texas, Dec. 14, 2017)
Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, wrapped up two weeks of gunnery exercises here Friday. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Scott Bean, brigade master gunner, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, said the quarterly exercise involved roughly 100 Soldiers and took place at Range 50 at the Doña Ana Range Complex, N.M., and at Range 83 near Oro Grande, N.M. Soldiers practiced shooting on the ground and then took it to the sky to shoot from flying UH-60 Black Hawk and Apache helicopters. The exercise helps Soldiers maintain their readiness for combat, and it went well. “We were actually pretty fortunate,” Bean said. “The weather is usually one of the biggest deciding factors, and the weather was great. Even (Friday) when everything shut down here on post, it was all icy, where we were at Doña Ana (Range Complex), it didn’t affect us. We were able to continue shooting.”
Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, practice shooting M240 machine guns at Doña Ana Range Complex, N.M., Nov. 28. Photo by Lt. Col. Eric Carlson, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD.
Pfc. Tristan Kennedy, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, refuels a UH-60 Black Hawk during a gunnery at Fort Bliss Nov. 28. Photo by Lt. Col. Eric Carlson, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD.
From left, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Steve Hanna, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Phil Pakizer and Capt. Eric Sapyta, all assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, review gunnery routes during an exercise at Fort Bliss Nov. 28. Photo by Lt. Col. Eric Carlson, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD.
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, get ready to conduct aerial gunnery at night with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Oro Grande, N.M., Dec. 4. Photo by Capt. Tyson Friar, CAB, 1st AD Public Affairs.