Helicopter gunnery

(El Paso, Texas, Dec. 14, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, wrapped up two weeks of gunnery exercises here Friday. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Scott Bean, brigade master gunner, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, said the quarterly exercise involved roughly 100 Soldiers and took place at Range 50 at the Doña Ana Range Complex, N.M., and at Range 83 near Oro Grande, N.M. Soldiers practiced shooting on the ground and then took it to the sky to shoot from flying UH-60 Black Hawk and Apache helicopters. The exercise helps Soldiers maintain their readiness for combat, and it went well. “We were actually pretty fortunate,” Bean said. “The weather is usually one of the biggest deciding factors, and the weather was great. Even (Friday) when everything shut down here on post, it was all icy, where we were at Doña Ana (Range Complex), it didn’t affect us. We were able to continue shooting.”