Fire on the fly

A crew chief assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, shoots an M240 machine gun out a UH-60 Black Hawk during a gunnery exercise near Oro Grande, N.M., Nov. 30. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photos by Lt. Col. Eric Carlson, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD.
Posted By: laven2
December 13, 2017
A crew chief assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, shoots an M240 machine gun out a UH-60 Black Hawk during a gunnery exercise near Oro Grande, N.M., Nov. 30. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photo by Lt. Col. Eric Carlson, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD.