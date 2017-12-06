First Lt. Victor Legagneur-Bailey, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Kendall Newton, assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, discuss a report of enemy activity on a mountain-top observation post overlooking Brown Pass in “The Box” at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 21. Photo by Lt. Col. David R. Olsen, 3rd Bn., 41st Inf. Regt., 1st BCT, 1st AD.
December 6, 2017
