Thanksgiving spirit in abundance at ‘Defender’ battalion

By 1st Lt. Samuel B. DeWerth-Jaffe, 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD:

(El Paso, Texas Nov. 30, 2017)

Soldiers and families assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, celebrated Thanksgiving with a family run, football tournament and Thanksgiving luncheon here last week to spread the holiday cheer.

The “Defender” battalion commander, Lt. Col. Thomas A. Caldwell, and his wife, Almarie Caldwell, hosted the events to share the Thanksgiving spirit with the hard-working Soldiers and families of the battalion.

Early Wednesday morning, the festivities began with a two-mile run that included Soldiers and families interspersed in the formation. The run concluded at Torch Field on Fort Bliss to begin the football tournament.

The tournament consisted of eight football teams from every company and battery in the battalion. After a hard-fought final game against Company F, the Battery A “Axemen” took home the trophy.

“It was a great event all around. It’s always fun when families can be involved,” said 1st Lt. Deanna M. Dalton, Btry. A executive officer.

“The Axemen are proud to have been the first annual champion,” she continued. “We are looking forward to defending the title next year.”

The following day, Soldiers and their families gathered outside the barracks for a Thanksgiving luncheon that was attended by more than 50 Soldiers and family members.

Several Soldiers shared Thanksgiving testimonies during the luncheon, including Sgt. Danielle L. Miller, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Company F, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment.

“I was thankful someone thought outside of themselves and thought of everyone as a whole,” Miller said. “I am thankful for the people who put it together to make the Soldiers feel at home. It truly felt like a home away from home.”

The luncheon also included remarks from Lt. Col. and Almarie Caldwell, Command Sgt. Maj. James Gray, and the battalion chaplain, Capt. Eli Aquino, as well as singing, laughter, warm conversations and a large feast for all who attended.

The “Defender” Soldiers demonstrated a sense of camaraderie on the football field and care for one another throughout the holiday.