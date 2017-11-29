By David Poe, USAG Fort Bliss Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 30, 2017)

Driving from the airport in El Paso on Thanksgiving Eve, 1st Sgt. Tracie Whitelaw, the 1st Armored Division Band first sergeant and a relatively new Fort Bliss Soldier, thought she would check out the Sun Bowl parade route to know where her unit would be performing the following morning. When she discovered campers and RVs already lining Montana Ave., an otherwise busy thoroughfare, 12 hours before show time, she had a thought.

“This is going to be big,” she said with a smile.

The senior NCO wasn’t disappointed as the 1st AD Band and units from across Fort Bliss participated in the 81st annual FirstLight Federal Credit Union Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso Nov. 23. With almost a dozen World War II veterans riding as grand marshals, the theme of this year’s parade was American Folklore.

Approximately 250,000 spectators came out to enjoy the annual Thanksgiving event, which is always one of El Paso’s largest. In addition to the 1st AD Band, troops and hardware from the 1st AD and the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade were on display as a part of the almost 100 floats and groups that were on display.

First organized in 1935, the parade was held on New Year’s Day from 1936 until 1978, when the event was rescheduled for Thanksgiving Day. It brings together service clubs and civic organizations, as well as sectors of business and industries within the community.

Fort Bliss troops are no stranger to the procession. As early as 1949, Col. Ray Lewis, the Fort Bliss deputy commander, served as the grand marshal for the parade.

New to Fort Bliss, Staff Sgt. Demar Ashe, a 377th Transportation Company motor transport operator, marched with fellow troops and helped present some of the Army hardware for audiences along Montana. Although he’s new to the Borderland, he wasn’t surprised by the response the Army received along the route, he said.

“This is a great turn out,” Ashe said. “I’d heard nothing but good things about Fort Bliss before I came here – anyone I’ve ever talked to had nothing but good things to say about being stationed here. It’s a good place.”

Before the parade, Whitelaw said she knew the annual event would be “big,” and after the almost three-mile route, she said El Paso did not disappoint.

“The warmth of the people of El Paso is amazing and we were happy to be a part of it,” she said. “It’s been an incredible experience.”