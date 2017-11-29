Shipping out

Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One, load a Chinook helicopter by crane aboard the USNS Brittin at the Port of the Americas in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Friday. The CAB is returning to Fort Bliss after supporting FEMA’s emergency disaster relief for Hurricane Maria. Photo by Sgt. Michael Broughey, 65th Press Camp Headquarters.
November 29, 2017
