Foreign attachés visit Fort Bliss

By Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 30, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, guided foreign attachés on a visit here Nov. 16 and 17 that included an aerial tour of the Fort Bliss training area and an up-close look at the M1A2 Abrams Tank.

“The goal of the trip was to give them an appreciation for the U.S. Army in the southwestern United States’ unique geography, history and culture,” said Brig. Gen. Kevin C. Wulfhorst, assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence, headquarters, Department of the Army. “We hope this trip will increase the friendships and camaraderie within the Washington corps of military attachés.”

Not only did the attachés get to use the M1A2 Abrams Tank simulators at the Close Combat Tactical Trainer, Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd BCT, 1st AD, also let them explore the real tanks.

“The best part about this is showcasing U.S. capabilities to allies, friendly nations and everyone else out there,” said Col. Robert E. Lee Magee, commander, 3rd BCT, 1st AD. “It helps to contribute to overall stability when people know what you can do as opposed to just guessing.”

The foreign military attachés, all senior officers from their respective nations’ militaries, came to Fort Bliss to gain a better understanding of the resources and facilities available to prepare the U.S. Army for its assigned missions. They also took the opportunity to get to know the Soldiers.

“This is my second time visiting a U.S. facility,” said Lt. Col. Karol Sobczyk, Polish military attaché. “I really enjoy being around U.S. Soldiers. It is a platform for exchanging experiences, especially when we have all the same experience from Afghanistan.”

Solders assigned to 3rd BCT, 1st AD, also took advantage of the chance to learn about other militaries.

“The FMA visit provided the opportunity for mutually beneficial dialog with our international partners,” said Capt. Brent Beadle, civil affairs officer, 3rd BCT, 1st AD. “I had the chance to discuss the U.S. and Chinese officer professional development with a senior colonel from China, which was a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity.”

The visitors began their trip at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, where they met British Maj. Gen. Douglas Chalmers, deputy commanding general, III Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, and Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. They discussed the history, demographics and purpose of Fort Bliss and 1st AD and toured the museum.

Chalmers, an officer from Britain serving in a U.S. headquarters, expressed the U.S. military philosophy of being ‘‘Ready Now.’’

“When you hear Gen. Milley describe ‘Ready Now,’ he means the quality of the training is rising up,” Chalmers said. “We are focusing to make sure our material readiness is up. We are trying to make sure that we are shrinking the timeline so that we can project combat power and do all of it better and quicker than we have.”

Chalmers said in addition to being ready now, it is important to grow partnerships. He explained visits like this one are an opportunity to gain more knowledge and experience.

After hearing from the general officers, the attachés ate lunch at the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st AD, dining facility, followed by a tour of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

On the second day, the attachés received an aerial tour of the Fort Bliss training area from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

“The dimension of the whole camp was impressive,” said Navy Capt. Jose Luis Afonso Galrito, Portuguese military attaché. “Flying really showed the importance of what goes on here.”

The attachés enjoyed lunch at 3rd BCT’s Iron Soldier Café before exploring M1A2 Abrams Tanks at the 2nd Sqdn., 13th Cav. Regt., 3rd BCT, 1st AD, motor pool. They climbed on top and inside the tanks and asked questions of the tank crewmembers.

“I would have to say 3rd Brigade was my favorite part,” said Brig. Gen. Pekka J. Toveri, Finnish military attaché. “I’m a tanker myself, so I am a bit biased, but I want to say real thanks for seeing the real armored guys and talking to the real cavalry guys. That’s a real honor for me.”

The visit included a tour of the Close Combat Tactical Trainer, where the attachés tried the M1A2 Abrams Tank simulators.

“The interactions with this huge institution was interesting and informing,” said Col. Gottfried Malovits, Austrian military attaché.

The U.S. Soldiers who hosted the foreign military officers also benefited from the experience.

“It always opens your eyes when you see how other nations view your own military,” Magee said. “It is eye opening to see what they liked, what they didn’t like, what interests them, and how that would contrast with what I think their nations can do.”

Soldiers assigned to 3rd BCT appreciated the foreign military attachés’ interest in their work at Fort Bliss.

“It was a humbling experience as far as learning how different cultures and different armies operate,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony LaPaglia, a small arms master gunner assigned to 3rd BCT, 1st AD. “Them coming to us to see how we do things is also a humbling experience.”