Combat Aviation Brigade holds impressive Thanksgiving meal

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 30, 2017)

Senior leaders of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, put on their chef hats and sanitation gloves to serve Soldiers, families and civilian employees a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 22.

The CAB’s dining facility, Bldg. 11316 Staff Sgt. Simms St., had turkey, crab legs, deviled eggs, a sparkling white grape juice fountain and several dessert tables set up throughout the building. Everything looked delicious.

Fort Bliss adopted the idea to hold the holiday meal the day prior to the holiday to allow Soldiers to spend Thanksgiving Day with family and friends and still enjoy a meal together beforehand.

Sgt. 1st Class Marpue Thomas, dining facility manager for the brigade, said every year the Soldiers assigned to the facility try to put on a big display for the chain of command, Soldiers and families.

“This really allows us to showcase what we do every day by allowing people to see our skills,” Thomas said.

It’s nice for the unit to get everyone together to connect, where under normal circumstances they wouldn’t be able to, Thomas said.

“This is one of those times where all the chains of command from each battalion and company get a chance to interact with the Soldiers and noncommissioned officers and with the families,” Thomas said. “This is a time for us to connect and build a relationship with the different (military occupational specialties).”

Some Soldiers can’t get home for the holiday, so Fort Bliss aims to provide a first class meal for them. On Thanksgiving Day, Soldiers could eat another Thanksgiving meal at the Bamford Dining Facility on West Fort Bliss.

Master Sgt. Krystal Joy McGrath, food advisor, 1st Armored Division, said this is the biggest meal of the year.

“Our main goal is to supply a foundation for morale throughout the installation,” McGrath said.

McGrath especially wanted to thank Thomas and her Soldiers for the outstanding job they did putting this event together.

“It’s not the senior leaders or the chain of commands; it’s the Soldiers who really make these events come to life. Without them and their dedication, this would not be possible,” McGrath said.