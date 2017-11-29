‘An American Holiday Festival’ is Saturday at Plaza Theatre

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 30, 2017)

It’s that time of year once again for the 1st Armored Division Band. “An American Holiday Festival” is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso, and everyone who attends the free concert is in for a treat.

Capt. Joel DuBois, commander, 1st Armored Division Band, said this special concert is a way for Fort Bliss to say thank you to the El Paso community.

“We redeployed all the way back from Iraq to El Paso to perform this special show for the El Paso community,” DuBois said. “It’s a way to show them all the hard work we are doing.”

For this 11th annual holiday concert, Soldiers from the 1st AD Band will perform with special guest musicians Brian Downen, from the voice facility at the University of Texas at El Paso, and Rick Garven, organist at the Church of St. Clement, the Plaza Theatre and for the El Paso Symphony Orchestra. In addition, students from UTEP will play with the band.

“The El Paso and Fort Bliss community has been wonderful to my family, and this is one way I can say thank you for everything the El Paso community has done for my family and myself,” DuBois said. “The team and I have put a lot of work into this and we look forward to giving the community a spectacular evening.”

Sgt. Joseph Bennett, team leader for the Iron Outlaws, the 1st AD Band’s country band, said the band will perform a special country song members thought was appropriate for their recent return from Iraq and for the holiday season.

“When we were over in Iraq we starting practicing this song and we really started connecting with the song when we realized that we would be back home playing this song for the holidays,” Bennett said. “This Christmas is going to be special because we actually get to be back here performing for such a great community. We won’t be taking it for granted.”

The doors open for the show at 6:45 p.m. While admission is free, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis for the theater’s roughly 1,200 seats.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/1starmoreddivisionband or call 568-2263.