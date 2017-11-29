2nd Bn., 43rd ADA Regt. prepares for redeployment

By Capt. Tyler Hoff, HSB, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 30, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters Support Battery, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, assist in the planning, coordination and preparation for the deployed Soldiers of 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, to return to Fort Bliss.

The battery is planning several training classes as well to ensure Soldiers and their families know the resources available to them once they return from deployment.

To begin this process, several service members returned from deployment early to begin inventories of equipment. This process has been taking place over the past two weeks and will continue for another week or two.

This involves verifying the equipment serial numbers and the components of each piece to ensure the equipment is serviceable and ready for use. Over the past two weeks, six personnel have taken responsibility for more than $100 million worth of equipment.

Additionally, Capt. Ryan Thompson, commander, HSB, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, has spearheaded the planning and coordination process for the reintegration of the Soldiers in the battalion as they return.

“Reintegration is an important process for all Soldiers to go through,” Thompson said. “It helps them to understand the available resources, benefits and common issues to expect as they return to their normal life in the U.S.”

An example of one of these classes is something as simple as safety by instructing Soldiers to take extra precautions when driving or working outside in the cold January temperatures. Many Soldiers have not conducted these seemingly everyday tasks for nine months, so ensuring they take these precautions and extra steps for safety improves the readiness of the battalion.

There are still a few more months until the Soldiers return, but their fellow Soldiers and officers are doing what they can to make their reintegration as smooth as possible.