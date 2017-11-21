Bliss Happenings November 22, 2017

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Nov. 22, 2017)

Thanksgiving: The Bamford Dining Facility, located in Bldg. 906 Chaffee Road, will be open Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, from 6-7:30 a.m. for breakfast, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and from 4-5:30 p.m. for dinner.

Legal offices closure: The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance and Claims Offices, on the first floor of Bldg. 113 on Pershing Road, will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and on Friday during the day of no scheduled activities.

Parent Central Holiday Hours: Parent Central Services, Bldg. 1743 Victory Road, will be closed Thursday-Saturday; Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 30-Jan 1, 2018. Holiday hours will be adjusted from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 30. Normal business hours will resume Jan. 2, 2018. 568-4374

DHR training holidays: The Directorate of Human Resources will have reduced operations for Thanksgiving and will be closed Friday. Normal operations will resume Monday. In addition, the directorate will have reduced operations beginning at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 for a holiday team-building event. Normal operations will resume Dec. 18. The points of contact are: Military Personnel Division at 568-3302; ASAP at 744-5192, 744-5148 or 744-5149; the Administrative Services Division at 569-5817; the Education Center at 568-6682 or 568-6831; the SFL-TAP at 568-7165, 568-7396, 568-4210, 568-7996 or 568-3870. For emergencies during closure call 568-3093.

Parent workshop: William Beaumont Army Medical Center Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services is presenting a parent workshop called “Healthy Coping Strategies for Parents during the Holidays,” from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7 at the FRC. Contact Lashonda Bogan, outreach coordinator, at lashonda.d.bogan.civ@mail.mil or 742-5023 to RSVP or ask questions.

MSG Pena ACP construction: Construction will impact entry through the Master Sgt. Pena Access Control Point through Dec. 15. Traffic will be reduced to one lane entering and one lane exiting the ACP between 9 a.m. and about 4:30 p.m. on construction days. Drivers should plan accordingly and use caution. 568-5953

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

ICE comments: Use your voice and tell us how we are doing. Fort Bliss has an outlet available so you can let us know how we are doing. That outlet is the Interactive Customer Evaluation program and it is available online at http://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=435. This is a tool we use to help us improve the services provided to you. It can be used for negative and positive comments. You can remain anonymous or you can list your contact information. Listing your contact information allows us to provide you feedback on your questions. So be sure to use your voice and let us know how we are doing. Good or bad, we appreciate your input.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll in classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Changing stations: When changing stations, see In/Out Processing for permanent change of station clearing papers 10 business days before your PCS leave starts. Clearing papers are issued Monday-Friday 8:30-11:30 a.m. at In/Out Processing, Bldg. 505, Room 133A. Be in duty uniform with ID card and bring a copy of the following: completed installation PAC slip (see your S1 or levy brief packet for a copy); PCS orders; DA 31 (signed with control number); DD 93 (digitally signed) PSDR units only; SGLV (digitally signed), PSDR units only; and DA 137-1 unit clearance record. PSDR units include 1st AD, all BCTs, 1st AD STB, 1st AD CAB, 11th Bde., 204th MI, 212th FA, 31st CSH, 86th Sig. and 93rd MP. 568-2482, 568-2728, 568-3145, 568-6120, 568-7714 or 569-7348, 7369

FMWR

Warrior Zone: The Warrior Zone, 21171 Medic Ave., is open. The brand-new, state-of-the-art entertainment facility is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday; and from 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. This is a place of leisure after a hard day’s work. Grab a bite to eat at the full-service snack bar. There’s lots to do with a fully stocked bar, six pool tables, two mini-bowling lanes, Alienware, PlayStation/Xbox gaming center, outdoor basketball, sand volleyball and more. It’s open to the public 18 and older. 741-3000

Paint N’ Pour: The Library After Hours presents: Paint N’ Pour a social painting class. Get together with friends and come paint an acrylic masterpiece in a staff-led class from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Mickelsen Community Library. This month’s theme is “Owl Babies.” Cost: $20, including supplies, instruction and one glass of wine. Wear appropriate clothing for painting. Space is limited to 12, so hurry and reserve your spot. It is open to DOD ID cardholders 21 and older. 568-1902

Holiday Party at the Library: Getting into a holiday party kind of mood? Join Mickelsen Community Library from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2 for some fun with refreshments, arts and crafts, games and prizes. Children 17 and younger will all receive a wrapped gift. And what’s a party without Santa? He’ll be around for photos during the event. 568-6156

Breakfast with Santa: Santa is coming to town and making a special stop at the Rod and Gun Club, Dec. 3 for their annual breakfast feast. Enjoy a scrumptious all-you-can-eat buffet filled with holiday favorites. Seatings are at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Cost: $12.95 for adults and children 11 and older; $6.95 for children ages 5-1; and free for children 4 and younger. Reservations required. The club is located at 3730 Roy Johnson Lane in Northeast El Paso. 568-2983

Homemade for the Holidays: Join the Mickelsen Community Library for Homemade for the Holidays from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 9. Create personalized gifts for friends and family this holiday season. The library will provide crafts and supplies to make cards, gift tags, ornaments and more. Supplies are first-come, first-served. Quantities are limited. This is a free event, recommended for ages 5 and older. 568-6156

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 9 for a social art class. This month’s theme is ‘‘Woodland Fox.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Cost: $15, including all supplies and instruction. 568-6156

Holiday Brunch: Come enjoy the holiday brunch with family and friends at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be an endless buffet of holiday favorites, including an omelet station and decadent dessert table. Cost: $22.95 for adults; $11.95 for children 5-10; and free for 4 and younger. Brunch includes complimentary wine, champagne or mimosas. Reservations are required. Open to the public. 744-8427

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Pershing Pub: The Pershing Pub is a great place to gather at the end of a long week. Open every Friday at 4 p.m. (except training holidays). Come enjoy weekly drink specials and free snacks. 568-6272

Auto Crafts Safety Orientation: A The Auto Craft Center offers safety orientation classes every Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a mandatory safety orientation for use of the facility for automotive do-it-yourself projects. It is open to DOD ID cardholders only. 568-7280

Go Youth

Holiday Fest: This holiday season, create priceless memories with your family and fun works of art during Holiday Festival 2017. This year’s theme is Gingerbread House. Join the fun, there will be free photos with Santa, a gingerbread house-making contest, snow making, train rides and design your own gingerbread cookie. Don’t forget to bring a blanket and chair to watch a holiday movie in the park. This is an outdoor event, so bundle up, but don’t worry, there will be hot cocoa for all ages, and coffee for the adults to keep you warm and toasty. 588-8247

Snow Tubing in Ruidoso: Teens, come join Replica Youth Center for a day trip to Ruidoso, N.M., and go snow tubing. The cost is $10, due by Dec. 8. Registration is required. 568-3523

Replica Youth Center Rock Climbing: RYC students will learn how to rock climbing and rope safety, team building and self-confidence as they grow both physically and mentally. It’s free and it will be held at the Soldier Activity Center every Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be done at Replica Youth Center. Space is limited to 10 students. 568-3523

4-H retreat: The 2018 4-H Teen Leadership Retreat is slated from Jan. 5-7, 2018, at the Texas 4-H Conference Center near Brownwood. Early bird registration is through Dec. 22. Register online through the center’s website, http://texas4hcenter.tamu.edu.

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designated for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud as well from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Community Library. Activities and projects are completed at home, returned and shared at subsequent meetings. Occasional refreshments are provided as well. 568-6156

SKIESUnlimited: SKIESUnlimited offers a variety of fun and educational programs geared for children of all ages and talent levels. Music classes such as piano, voice, guitar and drums are available. SKIES also has a variety of art, sports, driver’s training and babysitting courses. All students must be enrolled with CYS Services Parent Central. Call 568-4374 to set up an appointment. Class registration opens from the 20th of the month prior to the seventh of the month in which you are enrolling. www.bliss.armymwr.com or 568-5544

Story Time: Stop by the Mickelsen Library every Tuesday from 10:15-11 a.m. or 11-11:45 a.m. as children ages 2-5 listen to stories read aloud. There will also be crafts, activities and refreshments available. Start children on the road to literacy. 568-6156

Paws for Reading: Do you have a school-age child who struggles with reading? Visit the Mickelsen Community Library from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday of the month and join Paws for Reading. It is a free program for children ages 6-12, where they have an opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog to help improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Parents must register for a time slot (15 minutes or more) on the children’s side of the library. Registration will occur the day of the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of four slots. Parents must remain at the library during the program. 568-6156

Babysitting Course: The SKIESUnlimited Babysitting Course is designed to help middle school and teenage youth learn what it takes to be a responsible, caring, trustworthy and competent babysitter. Students will receive first aid and CPR training on a Saturday. They will learn about child development, nutrition and the business of babysitting. The course is open to children ages 12 and older. Cost: $10. Registration is required and can be done at SKIESUnlimited. Must be registered with Parent Central. 568-5544

Community

MOAA meeting: The El Paso Chapter Military Officers Association of America will meet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Monte Vista at Coronado Senior Living, 1575 Belvidere, El Paso, for a meeting and luncheon. Event will include a gift exchange. For those who wish to participate, bring a wrapped gift valued at $20 or less. Cost: $20 per person and reservations are required by Monday to El Paso Chapter MOAA, P.O. Box 6144, Fort Bliss, TX, 79906-0144. For late reservations call Bob Pitt at 533-5111 or Bill Moore at 842-9650 by noon Nov. 30 and pay at the door.

Living Christmas tree: The Living Christmas Tree Program at First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., El Paso, is at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Cost: $5 each. 533-1465 or www.fbcep.com

2018 Army OCS Alumni Association Reunion: The U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Alumni Association 2018 Reunion is March 25-29, 2018, in Columbus, Ga. The association represents all Army officers commissioned through any OCS, regardless of previous locations or branch affiliation. The reunion will be conducted at the Columbus Marriott Hotel, 800 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga., 31901. 1-706-324-1800. Refer to the OCS web site at https://www.ocsalumni.org for information updates or contact Nancy Ionoff, (813) 917-4309.

Socorro Veterans: Veterans in Socorro, Texas, are raising money for a memorial to honor veterans who have served from World War I to the present. Nonprofit ID is #81-3106278. Send contributions to Socorro Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 290901, Socorro, TX, 79929. 588-0413

Microsoft training: El Paso Community College is offering free Microsoft training to veterans and military spouses. The 15-week course will lead to certifications in many areas. Daycare, transportation and job placement assistance is available to eligible participants. 831-7785