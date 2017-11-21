A fallen warrior leaves unit with heavy hearts

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 22, 2017)

Family, friends, Soldiers and other members of the Fort Bliss community made their way into the 1st Armored Division Chapel here Nov. 15 to attend the memorial service for Spc. Andrew L. Jeffcoat.

Jeffcoat, born Feb. 13, 1993, was assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division, and passed away on Oct. 27 after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

Jeffcoat enlisted in the Army at the age of 20 as an artillery canon crewmember and was a model Soldier everyone considered the “go to” guy, his fellow Soldiers said. Anyone who was around him or came into contact with him could immediately feel his positive personality and kindhearted demeanor.

Capt. Patrick Saxby, commander, Btry. B, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY, spoke at the memorial service about getting to know Jeffcoat.

“Spc. Jeffcoat was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone,” Saxby said. “He always offered to help, even if it meant giving up his personal time. Jeffcoat was a model Soldier and he exemplified what it meant to a good person. He was the type of person that Soldiers and others strived to be. Finding people with the discipline and dedication of Jeffcoat is a rarity today.”

Throughout the entire memorial service, others echoed Saxby’s comments. People knew him as a wonderful friend and person.

Capt. Jacob Pultro, executive officer, Btry. B, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY, said he and Jeffcoat began working in the unit around the same time.

“He had the reputation as the go-to guy,” Pultro said. “People always said if you want something done and you want it done correctly, he’s the one to go to. He was the type of person that when you walked in the room, people would gravitate toward him.”