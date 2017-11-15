Northeast Veterans day Parade

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 16, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, participated in the Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Saturday by carrying a large flag and leading the parade as a color guard. Col. Eric S. Strong, commander, 1st BCT, 1st AD, spoke at the ceremony, and also greeted people with Command Sgt. Maj. Eugene Russell, senior enlisted adviser, 1st BCT, 1st AD. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 16th Engineer Battalion and 501st Brigade Support Battalion supported the parade by carrying the largest American flag flown in El Paso along the parade route, after which it was hoisted above the Old Glory Memorial. El Paso Texas Flags Across America sponsored the parade and ceremony.