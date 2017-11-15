Night work: Mechanics keep the birds flying in the sunlight

By Spc. Samuel Keenan, 65th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 16, 2017)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The maintenance team assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, has been working nonstop in Puerto Rico since they flew in from Fort Bliss Oct. 9.

The crew maintains six CH-47 Chinook helicopters that deliver humanitarian supplies daily to some of the hardest hit and most remote areas of Puerto Rico.

Soldiers need to do 90 percent of the maintenance work at night to allow full usage of the helicopters during the day for essential humanitarian missions, said Lt. Col Chris Chung, commander, 2nd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD.

“At first, night shift was running from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., sometimes 2 or 3 a.m.,” said Sgt. Jason Gonsalves, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the unit. “We were working long days, only stopping to take a break for 30 minutes.”

Initially the team had to reassemble the helicopters after transport to Puerto Rico from Texas.

“We packed the birds on a C-5 (a large military transport aircraft), but we first had to take them apart,” Gonsalves said.

For two Chinooks to fit on board the plane, the two rotor systems and their housings had to be detached and disassembled.

Once the C-5s landed and the helicopters were taken out, the maintainers were able to put two helicopters back together in 48 hours, said Pfc. Zachariah Ingram, a CH-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the unit.

In addition to reassembling and keeping up with regularly scheduled maintenance, the crew had to be vigilant for other problems that come with the operating environment.

Operating in a tropical environment can lead to a higher chance of corrosion caused by salt air and humidity, Gonsalves said.

When not working on helicopters, the maintainers volunteer to help with the humanitarian airlift.

“I’ve gone on a flight to help pass out supplies and talk to the populace,” said Spc. Juan Betancourt, a Chinook maintainer assigned to the unit.

Betancourt, a native Spanish speaker, uses his skills to help other Soldiers communicate with locals.

“There was a younger girl, maybe 12 or 13, who came up and gave me a hug and said ‘thank you,’” Betancourt said. “It was heartwarming.”

The unit’s leadership has noticed the crew’s hard work.

“Our maintainers have done a phenomenal job keeping the Chinooks…up and running at the mission capable status that we need to continue to achieve missions that are requested of us and to be on standby for those that are not,” Chung said. “It’s not a small task and it’s not a small feat.”