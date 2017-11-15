History preserved: Fort Bliss celebrates Veterans Day MG Landes shares gratitude for all veterans

By Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 16, 2017)

A year after World War I ended, President Woodrow Wilson recognized Armistice Day and said, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.”

As retired Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen entered the 1st Armored Division Parade Field here Nov. 9 for the Fort Bliss Veterans Day Ceremony, their faces were filled with the same pride Wilson mentioned 98 years ago as they looked back on their service to the nation.

Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, opened the ceremony, which honored not only those who have died for the nation, but all who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Landes spoke of men and women who may or may not have voluntarily left their daily jobs, their families, and their homes to answer the call to duty. He continued by sharing his gratitude to those who have paved the way for the armed forces and the nation.

Many retired service members attended the ceremony, including the guest speaker, retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Garcia.

Garcia served the Army for 20 years and said he continues to live by four Army creeds, which include The Soldiers Creed, The Noncommissioned Officers Creed, The Drill Sergeant Creed and The Warrant Officer Creed.

After retirement, Garcia continued to serve men and women through the Disabled American Veterans Organization and U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who represents El Paso, selected him to be his Veterans Administration claims and appeals adviser.

“Many ask what does the veteran service organizations and advocates do?” Garcia said. “We have a solemn obligation to assure that the men and women who have served and are injured or ill are taken care of and not neglected.”

Other veterans, such as retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Rangel, who was drafted into the U.S. Army, participated in the ceremony.

Afterward, Rangel joked by saying, “Being a veteran is terrible. I wanted to be in the Army forever. They threw me out after 40 years.”

His favorite part about his time in service was the Soldiers and the companionship, which made the hard days of being away from home worth serving, Rangel said.

Garcia concluded the ceremony with a great piece of advice to all those who cross paths with a veteran.

“Always thank a veteran or Soldier for his service, to include their family members for their sacrifice,” Garcia said. “Enjoy your weekend in this celebration recognizing the men and women who have served and continue to serve for freedom of this great nation.”