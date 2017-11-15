32nd AAMDC honors Gen. Pershing at his former home

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 16, 2017)

In honor of Veterans Day, Brig. Gen. Christopher Spillman, commander, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, hosted an open house at the Pershing House here Nov. 8.

Spillman said he thought it was important to highlight the many achievements of the house’s most famous occupant and namesake, Gen. John Joseph “Black Jack” Pershing, and he opened Pershing’s former home on Sheridan Road to guests from the community to share food and great conversation.

Veterans Day, which used to be called Armistice Day, was a day set to honor the end of World War I, Nov. 11, 1918, but today it honors all veterans.

Pershing, meanwhile, is best known locally for leading the Mexican Expedition, or Punitive Expedition as some call it, in search of Francisco “Pancho” Villa after Villa raided Columbus, N.M., March 9, 1916. On a broader scale, Pershing is well known as the commander of the American Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War I.

Spillman said it is important to study Pershing’s career.

“General Pershing and his contribution to the United States and the United States Army has been often overlooked,” Spillman said.

Although other generals from Pershing’s era receive more recognition, it is important to recognize that Pershing was a pivotal figure in the U.S. Army, Spillman said.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Pershing took command of Fort Bliss in April 1914. After Villa’s raid, Pershing amassed more than 50,000 Soldiers, most of them members of the National Guard, at the border of Mexico in Columbus. They planned to subdue Mexican revolutionary forces and capture Villa.

On March 16, 1916, Pershing’s expedition crossed the border and entered Chihuahua, Mexico, according to the association.

Despite heroic efforts in engagements such as that of the Seventh Cavalry at Guerrero on March 29, and a disastrous defeat at Carrizal in June, Pershing returned to the United States in January 1917 without Villa, according to the association. He had, however, scattered the Villistas. Pershing returned to Fort Bliss on Feb. 21, 1917.

Among Spillman’s guests was guest speaker Brian Neumann, Ph.D., historian, U.S. Army Center of Military History, who is a subject matter expert on the history of WW I.

“I am very pleased at how much attention World War I is getting,” Neumann said. “I hope that it increases next year during the actual centennial of what the United States did. The Pershing House is an important site in that it was the home of General Pershing when he was charged to lead the Punitive Expedition; it was the main base of operations and it is truly an honor to be here.”