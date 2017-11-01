Malloy inducted into USASMA Hall of Honor

By David Crozier, USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 2, 2017)

The U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy recognized retired Command Sgt. Maj. Rory L. Malloy Oct. 26 for his contributions to the education, training and lineage of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps and NCO Education System by inducting him into the USASMA Hall of Honor. Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy J. Sellers, commandant of the academy, hosted the event.

“General Bruce C. Clark, Gen. Ralph E. Haines Jr., Command Sgt. Maj. (John) Sparks and Sgt. Maj. of the Army William Wooldridge. These are just a few of the individuals whose pictures adorn the walls of our Hall of Honor. These men, Soldiers for Life, were visionaries dedicating themselves to the betterment of the Enlisted Corps,” Sellers said. “Some provided the needed push to see the establishment of NCO education and NCO academies. Others changed the way we think about education as a whole and helped to shape the NCO professional Development System of today. Our honoree today is no different.”

Sellers then recounted some of Malloy’s history, starting with his enlisting in the Army at Fort Benning in 1985. Malloy served several tours in Iraq with many distinguished combat units, such as the 82nd Airborne and the 101st Air Assault. Sellers also noted his accomplishments in PME graduating from all levels of NCO leadership schools graduating top of his class every time.

“It was no surprise when he was selected to serve as the second enlisted and 21st commandant of USASMA. Upon taking the helm, like most other leaders Rory surveyed the territory looking for ways to improve the environment,” he said.

Sellers continued, noting Malloy’s accomplishments while serving as commandant, such as developing Structured Self Development. This ensured every level of distance learning was relevant and included current doctrine and the principles of the Army Learning Method 2015 and the establishment of the Commandants Pre-Command Course.

“Probably his most notable accomplishment was the establishment of the Commandants Pre-Command Course. This course helps prepare command sergeants major for the responsibilities of being in charge of an NCO Academy,” Sellers said. “Rory was also responsible for the development and implementation of the Army’s three instructor badges.”

Upon completion of Sellers’ remarks, Malloy made remarks of his own.

“You certainly honor not only myself, but my family as well for being here,” Malloy said. “I am sure this is true for most of us for sure, we certainly could not have done, or do the things we have done without the support of an outstanding family. For myself, my wife of 32 years and our two adult children, I can’t say thank you enough for all the support you have provided me during my Army career.”

Malloy said he was humbled by the thought that a kid from a small town in Indiana could have the privilege to serve not only 32 years in the Army, but to receive such a distinction.

“I do not see myself as being worthy of this recognition because I know what the criteria is and also the great quality of the leaders who have been inducted (before me),” Malloy said. “So I say thank you very much for this distinction and honor.”

The USASMA Hall of Honor was established in May 2006, with the purpose of providing a highly visible and prestigious means of recognizing individuals who significantly contributed either to the Sergeants Major Academy or to the Noncommissioned Officer Education System.

Inductees must have served meritoriously in a position of great responsibility and provided service distinguished by meritorious achievement and significant improvements or enhancements to existing programs or procedures.