3rd BCT, 1st AD, concludes Command Post Exercise

By Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt, 3rd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Nov. 2, 2017)

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, concluded their two-part Command Post Exercise at the Mission Training Complex here Friday.

The CPX is a necessary step in the deployment readiness process and ensures the brigade and battalions are able to work together under time constraints to complete their mission.

The MTC’s capabilities allow the brigade to monitor the movements, commands and effectiveness of the battalions with the Joint Conflict and Tactical Simulation, said 1st Lt. David Ortiz, assigned to 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd BCT, 1st AD.

The JCATS is an initial training tool. It is cost effective and provides real world training for battle tracking, ammunition systems, the fuel levels of vehicles, radio etiquette, movement of logistic teams, and much more, that would be a factor on a deployment.

“If troops are killed in the simulation, then they are killed,” Ortiz said. “If troops run out of fuel, then they need to be able to call in for more fuel.”

The JCATS is located on the inside of the MTC, and there is one conductor for each battalion, Ortiz said. They monitor the needs, progress and downfalls, and put obstacles in the way of their assigned unit.

On the outside, physical field sites are set up for the Tactical Operations Center of each battalion where they review maps, conduct movements on computer screens, communicate their needs and progress to other areas of the field site, and immerse themselves in missions as if it were real life.

Meanwhile, the “S” shops that oversee personnel, intelligence and security, operations, logistics, plans and communication, watch over the movement of the battalions, finding out the front-line trends, what they should do and what they shouldn’t do. They tell them what to do, what not to do, when they should move and when not to move.

“Are there things that we can improve on?” said Col. Robert E. Lee Magee, commander, 3rd BCT, 1st AD. “Yes. A laundry list. However, we’re not perfect. We’re not even close, but we have a road ahead and I’m pretty proud of the effort of the BCT.”

This CPX is one of the many scheduled training exercises on the brigade’s calendar.