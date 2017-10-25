Second lieutenant enjoys Army challenge

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 26, 2017)

Second Lt. Christopher Herl, a military intelligence officer assigned to the 204th Military Intelligence Battalion, has been in the Army for only two years, but he has helped his unit perform optimally by taking on additional duties outside his normal work.

Herl has been making large strides for the unit during his time with the battalion through his hard work and dedication, according to his supervisors.

Capt. Charles Nadd, company commander, said Herl sets the example for Soldiers of all ranks and is a prime example of great leadership within the Army’s ranks

“He pushes his Soldiers to perform beyond what they think their limitations are,” Nadd said.

Herl, whose father is a retired lieutenant colonel, said he has always known he wanted to be a Soldier, and his father paved the way for his goals.

“I can remember even when I was a little kid I would help my dad pack his rucksack for the field. I was always interested,” Herl said. “It was kind of funny when you have a kid as little as four who can name off the different military items.”

Herl said halfway through college at Emporia State University in Kansas he determined he was going to join the Army through Officer Candidate School, the Army’s main training academy for prospective Army officers. The 12-week school located at Fort Benning, Ga., is generally open to candidates with at least a four-year degree and qualified noncommissioned officers.

“With the service my father provided this country, I felt I had to serve my country as well,” Herl said. “I’m not sure yet if I’m going to make it a career, but I know I have to do this.”

Herl, who holds a bachelor of arts in relational communication, has gone above and beyond for his unit and the Army by taking on additional duties. This has allowed his unit to perform optimally.

Herl’s position as the unit’s S2 officer (for security and intelligence) brings many challenges on its own accord, but Herl said he enjoys being challenged.

“I knew going into the military intelligence career field I would have to use critical thinking and analytical skills, and I was looking forward to the challenge,” Herl said.