Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders visit Soldiers, hold workshop

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 26, 2017)

NFL cheerleaders from the Kansas City Chiefs visited Fort Bliss for an installation tour Friday, and they took time Saturday to give a few tips to cheerleaders from local schools.

“The purpose of our visit to Fort Bliss is to come and say thank you to our military and their families for all the sacrifices they make for us,” said Katrina, a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader. “We like to let them know that they are thought about and appreciated.”

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service invited the cheerleaders to promote the Army’s story and spread knowledge on the capabilities of Fort Bliss.

The tour included a visit to Freedom Crossing, the Close Combat Tactical Trainer and the Youth Sportsplex.

At the CCTT, the cheerleaders met with 1st Armored Division Soldiers and learned how to use virtual tactical simulators, which included the M1 Abrams Tank, M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle.

The Soldiers and the cheerleaders enjoyed the experience they gained from the CCTT.

“It was definitely fun and a new experience,” said Sgt. Jahleel Rogers, an infantryman assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD. “You watch these cheerleaders every Sunday, and then you get to meet them. It was a pretty good experience.”

The next day, young cheerleading teams from local schools gathered at the Youth Sportsplex to meet the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders.

The teams learned helpful tips about the athletics of cheerleading. They then began to stretch together and learn some of the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders’ moves.

“Our visit has been so much fun,” said Katrina. “Ever since we stepped foot on Fort Bliss, everybody has been so welcoming. Everyone has been so helpful in informing us on everything that goes on here. They have been breaking things down that may be simple to them, but are new to us. It’s been so valuable.”