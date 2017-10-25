CFC begins Nov. 1

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 26, 2017)

The Fort Bliss Combined Federal Campaign begins Wednesday, and federal employees can give via website until Jan. 12, 2018, or paper pledge forms for six weeks.

Since the campaign allows employees to choose which charities receive their money, employees can pick from more than 20,000 charitable organizations, said Pamela Thomas, financial readiness specialist at Fort Bliss Army Community Service and this year’s CFC coordinator at Fort Bliss.

The website is available at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome or employees can ask their office or unit CFC project officer for a paper pledge form. Employees can look up charities online or ask their CFC project officer for the printed charity book that lists charities and their responding codes. Employees can no longer donate through the MyPay website.

In the past, employees could only give a monetary donation, Thomas said, but this year they can donate time as well.

“That’s huge,” Thomas said. “We are really excited about that because some people want to give, but they don’t necessarily have the means to give a monetary donation, but they can give their time.”

Another change to this year’s campaign is that federal retirees who have an annuity can set up an allotment from it, Thomas said.

The campaign’s goal for this year is $300,000, Thomas said. Last year the goal was the same, but the installation only raised $148,887.

Attitude makes all the difference and Fort Bliss could easily exceed the goal, Thomas said.

There are approximately 40,000 employees here, and if everyone gave $1 for 12 months, the installation would raise $480,000, Thomas said.

“If you just say, ‘Here’s a pledge form. I got told I gotta do this,’ versus, ‘Hey, you know, I’m really excited about this,’ it makes a big difference,” Thomas said. “This is a great way to help charities to continue operating. Because you know, people are benefitting from these charities, and without our donations, or our volunteer time, they’re not going to be able to continue.”

The campaign started in 1961 when President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order paving the way for the combined campaign, Thomas said. The campaign began nationwide in 1971.

“The push came about because they wanted there to be only one designated time when federal employees could be approached to make donations,” Thomas said. “That’s it. This is the only authorized fundraising that we can solicit federal employees to make a charitable contribution.”

The only exception is Army Emergency Relief, which also solicits military employees for donations, Thomas said.

“With us being military, we have AER, but AER is strictly AER. AER is not part of the CFC campaign because they do their own campaign, but this is the only authorized time in which federal employees can be solicited to make a charitable contribution,” Thomas said.

The AER campaign takes place from March 1 through May 15, after the CFC, Thomas said. AER provides members of the military with a wide range of emergency financial assistance, from vehicle repairs to travel assistance to certain medical expenses and basic living expenses.

Since 1961, the CFC has raised $8.2 billion, Thomas said.

There are 36 zones within the CFC, and Fort Bliss falls under zone nine, which is called the Desert Southwest, Thomas said. It includes all of New Mexico and Western Texas, and in 2016, the Desert Southwest raised $1.6 million.

With the number of charities available for donations, employees should have no problem finding one or several to help, Thomas said. On the pledge form, employees can give to up to five organizations, but online they can give to more.

“Anything that you could think of that is a charity, there will be something of that nature listed,” Thomas said. “For someone to say they can’t find a charity to donate to, would be crazy because it literally covers just about any spectrum of charities. It’s pretty impressive.”