CAB Soldiers continue to help Puerto Rico hurricane survivors

Maj. Isaac Henderson, assigned to ARNORTH, along with personnel from the PRNG and FEMA, loads boxes of food onto a truck for Hurricane Maria survivors. ARNORTH is headquartered at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio. Photo by Pfc. Deomontez Duncan, 24th Press Camp HQ.
October 25, 2017
(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 26, 2017)
Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, joined Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army North and the Puerto Rico National Guard to deliver food and water to Hurricane Maria survivors in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Oct. 22, and the brigade’s other efforts have also continued throughout the island. The Department of Defense, FEMA and other federal agencies are providing life-sustaining efforts to survivors across the island.
Soldiers assigned to ARNORTH, the CAB, 1st AD, and the PRNG, unload water Sunday.
A Soldier assigned to the CAB, 1st AD, receives a hug from a woman after delivering food and water to Ciales, Puerto Rico, Friday.