CAB Soldiers continue to help Puerto Rico hurricane survivors

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 26, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, joined Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army North and the Puerto Rico National Guard to deliver food and water to Hurricane Maria survivors in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Oct. 22, and the brigade’s other efforts have also continued throughout the island. The Department of Defense, FEMA and other federal agencies are providing life-sustaining efforts to survivors across the island.