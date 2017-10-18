Striving to be the best in their unit Career Counselor of the Year Competition challenges seven

By Sgt. Apryl N. Bowman, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 19, 2017)

Seven Soldiers from across Fort Bliss, each striving to be the best Career Counselor in their unit, competed in the Fiscal Year 2018 1st Armored Division Career Counselor of the Year Competition here Oct. 10 through Friday.

The competition is an annual event, where junior career counselors have the potential to reach the Department of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Board and become the Career Counselor of the Year for that perspective board.

Today’s Army is looking to retain only the best and brightest Soldiers. Career counselors, Army wide, must not only maintain their own physical fitness and job skills, but have the added responsibility of identifying Soldiers who meet the Army’s standard for retention as well as relaying that message to leadership at the Department of the Army.

The commands mimic the style of the Department of the Army Career Counselor of the Year Competition to better prepare competitors for that level of competition.

The competition tests competitors’ leadership competencies against their peers, solidifies their commitment to professional development, and provides competitors with exposure to many of the career fields’ senior-most leaders. This can be beneficial for their future assignments, schooling and promotion opportunities. Retention noncommissioned officers who aspire to become career counselors could also compete.

“I competed in this competition back when I was stationed in Germany and that is why it is a significant event for me,” said Sgt. Maj. Ericka Holloway, a command career counselor assigned to 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. “This competition gives career counselors and retention NCOs an opportunity to show their expertise and knowledge. It makes them stand out, sets them apart from their peers and it’s a phenomenal opportunity for professional development.”

The competitors, six active duty and one Army Reservist, were judged on multiple challenges such as their performance in an Army Physical Fitness Test, written exam and board appearance.

The seven competitors started the first day early in the morning by taking the Army’s APFT, followed by a challenging written exam that put their technical skills to the test.

The second day of the competition the competitors appeared before an appearance board presided by Command Sgt. Maj. Craig G. Jeffrey, rear-detachment command sergeant major, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, and other 1st AD senior leader career counselors, who judged the contenders on appearance, poise and knowledge related to their job.

At the end of the competition, the recognition ceremony, officiated by Brig. Gen. Mark H. Landes, deputy commanding general, 1st AD and Fort Bliss, was held to distinguish all competitors. In conclusion, the winners were announced.

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Lee Williams, a career counselor assigned to the 501st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st BCT, 1st AD, was announced the Active Component Career Counselor of the Year.

Staff Sgt. Abelardo Gonzalez, a full-time retention NCO assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st BCT, 1st AD, was announced the Retention NCO of the Year.

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Swink, a Reserve component career counselor assigned to Headquarters Support Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, was announced Reserved Component Career Counselor of the Year.

Swink invested hard work for the competition, from studying long hours, repeatedly reciting the NCO Creed and conducting additional physical training.

“It feels great to win,” Swink said. “As a career counselor, we are always taking care of Soldiers, so this competition allowed me to take care of myself, help build my resume and make me a better NCO.”

Williams expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards his sponsor for the support given to him throughout his preparation for this competition.

“It feels great to represent the best brigade in the Army, the ‘Ready First Brigade,’” Williams said. “Without Master Sgt. Louis Gutierrez, our senior NCO, this probably would have never happened. The entire 1AD retention team really played a big part in my success. From conducting mock boards, constant study groups and questioning us and making sure we were up to tempo on any current changes to policy really played a part.”

The winners received the Army Commendation Medal, a trophy and retention rewards.

Williams and Swink are scheduled to compete at the next level, the III Corps Headquarters Career Counselor of the Year Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, held next month.

If the 1st AD Soldiers win at III Corps, they will move on to compete at the U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, N.C.

FORSCOM will select one active component Soldier and one Reserve component Soldier to represent the Army’s largest command as they will be awarded a trophy, a Meritorious Service Medal and the opportunity to compete for recognition as Department of the Army Career Counselor of the Year at a follow-on competition early next year.

Annually, the Secretary of the Army presides over the Department of the Army board held in Washington, D.C., and two noncommissioned officers from the active and Reserve components are selected as the Career Counselors of the Year.

“The competitors did a wonderful job, but the job is not done yet, because I have two counselors we need to continue to prepare and refine for the next level,” Holloway said. “Our goal is to win the Active Component and Reserve Component Career Counselor of the Year Competition and to do that, we play a significant role, as we are where the rubber meets the road when it comes to our guys.”