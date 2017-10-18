Afghanistan battlefield circulation: 1st AD RSSB command team monitors pulse of organization

By Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 1st AD RSSB Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 19, 2017)

AFGHANISTAN – The 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade’s command team conducted battlefield circulations at Kandahar Airfield and Jalalabad here Oct. 5 and 6.

Col. Michael Lalor, commander, 1st AD RSSB, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, command sergeant major, 1st AD RSSB, traveled to speak with Soldiers who support the brigade and its mission.

“Battlefield circulation is a tool which monitors the pulse of the organization,” said Lt. Col. Tiffany Buethe, commander of the 746th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st AD RSSB. “It gives leadership a clear picture of the operational area and the opportunity allows leaders to ask questions, confirm the understanding of their intent and develop a sensing for risk. It is better to observe an operation in person in most cases, as technology does not always capture the day-to-day details of an operation.”

Battlefield circulation is a tool for leadership and it must be well-planned and disciplined event, Buethe said. It is a tool for leaders to shape the organization.

During the visit, the command team toured the facilities on KAF and attended a ceremony in Jalalabad. On KAF, the command-team toured the ammunition point, the For Issue/Turn-In Point, had a lunch meet-and-greet with Soldiers in the 1st AD RSSB, and also spoke with Soldiers assigned to both locations.

“In order to stay engaged in the unit, it is critical to develop a rapport with Soldiers,” Buethe said.

With Soldiers and civilian supporting the mission, checking the operational environment is essential to successful operations.

“Battlefield circulation provides situational awareness of the operational environment and to conduct condition checks on troops and requirements,” Howard said.

With Soldiers and civilians constantly at the forefront of the mission, these men and women serve and support the RSSB and its evolving and challenging mission.

“Each Soldier has a significant impact on the mission. What happens in their foxhole is important to the overall success of the mission,” Buethe said. “A leader must stay involved and focus on the morale and welfare of the Soldiers. It is important to be a hands-on leader and share in the success and development of the Soldiers.”

This allows Soldiers to build confidence in their mission and leadership, Buethe said. This provides the opportunity to work with Soldiers to refine the operation as required.

Being able to see the mission set and visit with Soldiers allows the brigade command team to access the operational area.

“The 1st AD RSSB KAF footprint was enthusiastic to welcome the brigade command team,” Buethe said. “The KAF team had the opportunity to share their accomplishments and contributions to the RSSB operation.”

Lalor got to have lunch with 40 Soldiers across the formation and recognize them for their contributions, Buethe said. Meanwhile, Soldiers had the opportunity to hear the brigade priorities and where we fit into the 1st AD RSSB picture.

Lalor also received a tour of KAF, with an emphasis on the sustainment impact and current projects that will support uplift, and improve force protection, Buethe said.

“This was also a great opportunity to share our collaboration efforts with the 307th Brigade Support Battalion,” Buethe said. “The dialogue between the command team and the KAF footprint was a positive opportunity to move our operations forward and establish how the brigade and KAF can better support the sustainment requirements in the Combined Joint Operation Area-Afghanistan. Each section demonstrated their commitment to sustaining the fight across Afghanistan. There is great work by KAF sustainers across the CJOA-A every day.”

With Soldiers being the number one priority, the brigade commander and command sergeant major wanted to ensure the Soldiers had everything they need to safely complete each mission at hand.

“By doing a terrain walk in your Soldiers’ footprint, it gives you a better understanding of conditions on the ground,” Howard said.

With the 1st AD RSSB playing a vital role in the everyday operations in Afghanistan, high standards and accomplishing the mission is a top priority.

“The biggest take-away is that all of the 1st AD RSSB’s mission are getting accomplished to a degree of high standards,” Howard said. “Also, it gives you the opportunity to interact with Soldiers of all ranks and ensure they have what they need and to identify any capability gaps.”