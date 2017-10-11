Where it all began: Alamogordans who wanted to pray for peace started Trinity Site tradition in 1970s

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017)

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – For Sgt. Alan Rozsnaki, working at the Trinity Site open house here Saturday wasn’t just a weekend assignment that required him to get up at 2:30 a.m. to report for duty – it was the chance of a lifetime.

Rozsnaki, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, said he had wanted to visit the site where U.S. officials detonated the world’s first atomic bomb on July 16, 1945, since he arrived at Fort Bliss about a year ago.

Not only did the work assignment gave him a chance to visit the site, but he saw it before the crowds arrived.

“It was nice because I didn’t see people walking in front of it and everything, and it’s kind of surreal too, because you have that peace where you can take everything in without the crowds and business and everything going on,” Rozsnaki said.

Cammy Montoya, a spokeswoman for White Sands Missile Range, said roughly 3,200 people attended the free open house, which featured a stone obelisk that marks the site; a bomb casing nearly identical to the Fatman bomb casing used at Nagasaki, Japan, Aug. 9, 1945; historic photographs that show the progression of the explosion; the McDonald ranch house where officials finished assembling the bomb and more. Experts on radiation, atomic bombs and the history of the site were also on hand to answer questions.

Missile range officials open the site to the public twice a year, in October and April, and people come from all over the country and the world to visit the site, Montoya said. It is located near San Antonio, N.M., and is about a three-hour drive from Fort Bliss.

The open houses have evolved since the mid-1970s when a group of people from Alamogordo, N.M., asked to visit the site to pray for peace, and the public affairs office granted the access because it is a restricted military installation, Montoya said.

About 50 people attended the initial visits to the site, Montoya said, but when the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce became involved in the next 10 years or so, the group grew as large as 800, Montoya said.

“We couldn’t do the escorting of the larger groups anymore,” Montoya said. “We couldn’t do the speakers anymore, so we just had to eventually open it up to everyone as an open house and just keep as a self-guided tour.”

Montoya said she attributes the large crowds to the limited access and the fact that it is a National Historic Landmark. The age of social media has also helped increase crowd numbers, she said.

“With the age of social media, I think that’s when we started to see the increase, because now you can really get your audience internationally. So people from all over the country and all over the world are planning vacations to this part of the country, specifically to see Trinity Site, sometimes a year or two in advance,” Montoya said.

As the stewards of the site, the people who work at WSMR are happy to provide access to the site, Montoya said.

“We do missile and rocket testing throughout the year, and we’ve been here since 1945, and this is the beginning of our outdoor laboratory, if you will,” Montoya said. “We’re two million acres in size, so we’re this incredible land mass. You can’t duplicate that anywhere else in the United States. We’re the largest all-overland testing range in the Department of Defense.”

Those who visited said they learned a lot about the history of the site.

Diego and Brenda Ciddio of Rio Rancho, N.M., brought their two children, Milan, 14 and Dominic, 16, because they had never visited the site before and wanted to learn more about the history of their state.

“I thought it was very interesting,” Brenda Ciddio said. “I’m glad we came. We’ve lived in New Mexico all our lives and it’s just nice to see the history.”