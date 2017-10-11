Soldier, health care specialist follows in mom’s footsteps

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017)

More often than not, young Soldiers join the military to follow in the paths of their fathers, grandfathers and even great grandfathers. The Army has been, for the most part, a male-dominated organization until the last couple of decades. In a diversified Army, women are building a new legacy for future generations to follow.

Pfc. Frank Ayala, a healthcare specialist assigned to 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, did just this. Ayala’s mother, Capt. Nivia Ayala, is a human resource officer for the Army who is currently pursuing her master’s degree at Missouri State University.

Being a commissioned offier and a single mother of two boys, Frank and his younger brother saw their mother as a strong role model. Ayala’s grandfather retired as an Army command sergeant major, but nothing could impact him more than his mother’s positive example.

Halfway through high school, Ayala knew he wanted to follow in his mother’s footsteps, but with his mother’s deployment at hand, he knew he would have to look after his younger brother until she got back. Once deployed, Ayala and his younger brother were sent to El Paso, his hometown, to stay with family. Having some free time on his hands, Ayala decided to attend college. Once his mother returned from deployment, Ayala wasn’t sure if he wanted to try obtaining a commission or enlisting in the Army. After speaking with his mother, they determined it would be better for him to gain valuable experience from enlisting first and then trying for a commission after he spent some time learning the Army.

“My mom enlisted for four years, then got accepted to the Green to Gold program,” Ayala said. “I would love to follow in her footsteps by doing the same thing.”

Although he has only been in the Army since June 2016, Ayala already is mapping out his career path.

“I know I want to do at least 20 years, and even if I don’t get selected for the Green to Gold program I would be fine with staying enlisted cause I love what I do,” Ayala said.

Ayala is setting a great pace for his career so far. Every Tuesday he volunteers at Bliss Elementary School, where he mentors children as part of a group called the Fearless Falcons.

“We work with fourth graders by helping them build confidence in themselves,” Ayala said.

Ayala not only not goes the extra outside of work, but always is making strides in his career.

Having a solid work ethic, Ayala’s leadership saw fit to place more responsibility on him to challenge him. The unit recently went to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., where they placed him in charge of ensuring all medications and medical supplies were brought out with them.

“This is important because we are the medical team, and without the supplies we can’t treat patients efficiently,” Ayala said.