Massacre on Marshall Road open for scares

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017)

Don’t let the $5 per-person price fool you. The Massacre on Marshall Road haunted house is plenty terrifying.

The haunted house opened its doors once again here Friday for the installation’s brave souls, and it will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday this month through Halloween night, when it will be open until midnight. It is located inside the Trading Post, 1717 Marshall Road, and this year’s theme is “Random Axe of Madess.”

“We were voted most scary, and it is all due to our actors and our Soldiers. We can build something all day long, but without them it is absolutely nothing,” said Lora Diem, community activities coordinator, Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “These actors come in here day in and day out with their hard work.”

Many of the actors who volunteered to make the spooky experience possible are assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, but Soldiers from other units are also volunteering as actors.

One actor who has been actively engaged with the Halloween festivities for the past two years is Lewis Whetstone, a Soldier assigned to Company B, William Beaumont Army Medical Center. He truly lives for Halloween, he said.

“I approached Lora about two years ago and asked her if they had a Freddy Krueger actor. She told me they didn’t and that they were having a hard time finding one, so I told her she has one,” Whetstone said.

Whetstone is a fan of 1980s horror films and loves every moment of scaring people in the haunted house.

“Ever since I was a kid I loved horror flicks, and I always said when I grew up I wanted to scare people,” Whetstone said. “For me, the acting is the best part of this.”

The actors and staff are all dedicated to making this experience one to remember for all guests.

Although there are no age restrictions to enter, staff does warn it may not be suitable for really young children.

“It is very loud and light sensitive, but if you feel your child is old enough and can handle it, please feel free to bring them down,” Diem said.

Diem said FMWR officials started the haunted house because many of the haunted houses in El Paso and the surrounding areas had prices out of reach for single Soldiers and junior enlisted Soldiers. The haunted house has filled that void for several years.

“We wanted to make something affordable for everyone,” Diem said.

For more information, call 588-8247, and don’t forget about the Monster Bash Before Christmas, which is from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 outside the Trading Post. Enjoy free entertainment, inflatable attractions, games and more.