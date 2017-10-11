Hurricane relief: Puerto Rico arrival

Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, unload a Black Hawk at Roosevelt Roads Naval Station, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4. The Soldiers are in Puerto Rico to help residents devastated by Hurricane Maria. The brigade sent eight Black Hawks to the island with assistance from the Air Mobility Command. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photo by Capt. Friar Tyson, CAB, 1st AD, Public Affairs.
Posted By: laven2
October 11, 2017
Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, unload a Black Hawk at Roosevelt Roads Naval Station, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4. The Soldiers are in Puerto Rico to help residents devastated by Hurricane Maria. The brigade sent eight Black Hawks to the island with assistance from the Air Mobility Command. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photo by Capt. Friar Tyson, CAB, 1st AD, Public Affairs.
Lt. Col. Chris Chung, center, commander, 2nd Battalion, 501st General Support Aviation Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, leads Soldiers assigned to the brigade as they deliver food and water from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter Tuesday to the village of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, which requires the vital supplies following the damage from Hurricane Maria.
Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, continue to help residents of Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria. The brigade brought eight Black Hawk helicopters to the beleaguered island and Soldiers are using them to deliver food, water and baby items.
Using two Black Hawk helicopters, Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, deliver food and water Tuesday to the village of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, which required the vital supplies following the damage from Hurricane Maria.
Sgt. 1st Class Eladio Tirado, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, and a crew chief assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, searches Puerto Rico from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter Tuesday. He is looking for isolated villages and bridges washed out by the damage from Hurricane Maria.