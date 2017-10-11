Fort Bliss FMWR Recreation number one in the Army

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017)

With events such as Aquapalooza, the Old Ironsides Mud Challenge and the upcoming 6th Annual Fort Bliss Strongman and Strongwoman Competition, Soldiers and families here are well aware of the innovation, creativity and hard work of the employees at the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Recreation Division.

Now the whole Army knows it.

Installation Management Command, which oversees Army installations worldwide, named the Fort Bliss FMWR’s Recreation Division the winner of the 2016 Excellence in Army Recreation Award for large installations. The division receives a plaque and $5,000.

Eric Hildreth, chief, community recreation division, Fort Bliss FMWR, said he was at the National Recreation and Park Association annual conference in New Orleans Sept. 28 when Army officials announced the division had won. Thousands of parks and recreation officials from throughout the country attend the conference, and the Army had its own breakout session.

“We have some very, very creative people and we’re fortunate to have them,” Hildreth said, adding that the support from Mark Cauthers, director, Fort Bliss FMWR, helps empower the directorate’s employees to do their best.

Cauthers said not only he is proud of the team for winning the award, but he is also proud of the work they do on a daily basis.

“We have facilities, but the people make the difference,” Cauthers said. “We have a very passionate, dedicated staff who are very service oriented and service minded. Being a market-driven organization, we listen to our community and fill their needs.”

Hildreth said he has learned over the years to listen to his staff when it comes to coming up with ideas for recreation events. The division has between 200 and 260 employees, depending on the time of year – more people work for the division during the summer when the pools are open.

Bill Ketcherside, chief, FMWR planning team and special events, said many of the division’s events begin with a “flapdoodle,” where staff gets together and throws out ideas, someone writes them down, and then the group reviews the comments to come up with a common theme and proceeds from there.

The sessions help improve creativity, Ketcherside said, and when it comes to special events, the goal is to always improve the event from year to year.

“The team takes it really seriously and they’re good at what they do, so to be recognized at this level is really special,” Ketcherside said.

Lora Diem, community events coordinator, Fort Bliss FMWR, said she is proud the division won the award because the team has put in a lot of hard work throughout the year to bring the community fun and engaging events.

The team has been successful, Diem said, because the command here provides support, training and confidence that empowers employees to do an excellent job.

“I’m super proud of the whole MWR team and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Diem said. “I can’t wait to see what we’re going to do into the future.”

Rachel Arizaga, Fort Bliss library director, said she asks herself three questions when coming up with ideas for the libraries: “Are we lacking in certain areas? Is there a type event/class/program that appeals to our community? What can we do that other libraries are not doing?”

“Our libraries on Fort Bliss have an edge; our mission is recreation,” Arizaga said. “This allows us to do ‘outside the box’ type events, events you might not associate with the library at all. It’s why you can come to the library and have a glass of wine and paint (Paint & Pour), or burn a piece of wood (Introduction to Pyrography), or print something in 3D (using a 3D printer in the MakerSpace), or make an edible science experiment (Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead).”

Arizaga said everyone on the recreation team has a sense of esprit de corps which helps everyone come together to get the mission done and provide quality, innovative and thoughtful programs.

“We all have a great sense of pride for what we are doing and I believe that shows, this award is just a confirmation of that,” Arizaga said.

The programs that fall under the Recreation Division include sports and fitness, Mission Essential Fitness, Auto Crafts, Biggs Park, the library, Outdoor Recreation, Leisure Travel Services, the RV Park, the swimming pools, the Soldier Activity Center, the Aquatics Training Center and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers liaison.