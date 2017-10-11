Bliss Happenings October 12, 2017

Bliss Briefs: (El Paso, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017)

Community Gift Wrap: Fort Bliss volunteer groups can raise money and spread some holiday cheer this season by establishing a partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service during its annual community gift-wrap program. As part of the program, the Fort Bliss Exchange sets up tables and provides supplies that community volunteer groups can use to wrap gifts during the busy holiday shopping season in exchange for donations. Interested organizations can contact the Fort Bliss Exchange at 562-8851, ext. 107.

Parent workshops: William Beaumont Army Medical Center Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Services is presenting a series of parent workshops. “Stopping Bullying Children with Special Needs,” is from 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Powell Elementary School, 4750 Ellerthorpe Ave.; “Intervention for Adolescent Alcohol and Substance Abuse” is from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 8 at the Family Readiness Center, 250 Club Road; and “Healthy Coping Strategies for Parents during the Holidays,” is from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7 at the FRC. Contact Lashonda Bogan, outreach coordinator, at lashonda.d.bogan.civ@mail.mil or 742-5023 to RSVP or ask questions.

Amnesty Day: The Ammunition and Explosives Amnesty Program is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 19. Drop offs are in two locations in El Paso: Texas Army National Guard Armory, 9100 Gateway Blvd., and the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 11701 Montana Ave. During the event, people have an opportunity to relinquish any and all ammo and explosives found, stolen or misplaced without fear of prosecution. 569-4562

Trick-or-Treating on post: Fort Bliss residents should enjoy a safe, fun night and celebrate Halloween right here on post. Halloween trick-or-treating takes place from 6-8 p.m. Motorists should anticipate some road closures in housing areas from 5:30-8 p.m.

Fort Bliss Holiday Bazaar: The Fort Bliss Holiday Bazaar is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3 and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Trading Post, 1717 Marshall Road. The event features more than 100 vendors selling items that include food, antiques and arts and crafts. Open to the public. Hosted by the Fort Bliss NCO Wives Club.

Veterans Day Ceremony: The Fort Bliss Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring those who have and are currently serving, will be at the 1st Armored Division Parade Field, 9 a.m. Nov. 9. Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926, Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. Open to the public. 744-0405

ICE comments: Use your voice and tell us how we are doing. Fort Bliss has an outlet available so you can let us know how we are doing. That outlet is the Interactive Customer Evaluation program and it is available online at http://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=site&site_id=435. This is a tool we use to help us improve the services provided to you. It can be used for negative and positive comments. You can remain anonymous or you can list your contact information. Listing your contact information allows us to provide you feedback on your questions. So be sure to use your voice and let us know how we are doing. Good or bad, we appreciate your input.

Stop smoking: If you are ready to quit smoking, call the Fort Bliss Tobacco Cessation Program at 742-1343 to enroll in classes. The classes are at the Soldier Family Care Center and Mendoza Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. This class is free to DOD civilian employees of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, active-duty personnel and their spouses and retirees who are Tricare beneficiaries. There are four sessions to complete the program and each session is one hour and a half long.

Fire Marshal Training: Fire marshal training is from 9-10 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Bldg. 11240, Staff Sgt. Sims St. No appointment necessary. Open to all Fort Bliss employees, military or civilian. 744-8194 or 744-8195

Veterinary Treatment Facility: The Fort Bliss Veterinary Treatment Facility offers appointments Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pet owners can schedule wellness exams, microchip implantation, heartworm tests, nail trims, recheck exams, inoculations against rabies, distemper (parvo) and Bordetella, sick calls and feline leukemia tests. The facility is located at Bldg. 6077 Carter Road, past Desert Strike Lanes. 742-2266

Changing stations: When changing stations, see In/Out Processing for permanent change of station clearing papers 10 business days before your PCS leave starts. Clearing papers are issued Monday-Friday 8:30-11:30 a.m. in at In/Out Processing, Bldg. 505, Room 133A. Be in duty uniform with ID card and bring a copy of the following: completed installation PAC slip (see your S1 or levy brief packet for a copy); PCS orders; DA 31 (signed with control number); DD 93 (digitally signed) PSDR units only; SGLV (digitally signed), PSDR units only; and DA 137-1 unit clearance record. PSDR units include 1st AD, all BCTs, 1st AD STB, 1st AD CAB, 11th Bde., 204th MI, 212th FA, 31st CSH, 86th Sig. and 93rd MP. 568-2482, 568-2728, 568-3145, 568-6120, 568-7714 or 569-7348, 7369

FMWR

Massacre on Marshall Road: Get ready for the fright of your life. The Massacre on Marshall Road Haunted House is back with a vengeance, and we’re looking for willing souls to enter the abyss of ultimate terror. Let’s see if you’re up for the challenge. Warning: Not recommended for the faint of heart. Cost: $5. It opens Friday and will be open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28 from 6-10 p.m. The last day will be on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m.-midnight. Not recommended for children, but it is at the parents’ discretion. 588-8247

Yappy Hour: Bring your four-legged friend to a special Howl-O-Ween event from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Sam Adams Pub Patio. It’s a Yappy Howlin’ Hour. There will be a contest for the best-dressed costume. Be sure to enjoy the fun and dress up for the occasion. Enjoy delicious burgers and drinks are available for purchase at the pub. 569-7294

Right Arm Night: Fort Bliss, are you ready for free appetizers and great drink specials? If so, stop by the Pershing Pub from 4-9 p.m. Friday during Right Arm Night. This is a great event to unwind after a long week. 781-6809

Prep Your Home for Rent or Sale: Come to Army Community Service and listen to someone who knows on how to manage property. Class is at ACS, Bldg. 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 17. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Banking & Money Management: Did you know that all banking institutions are not all equal? Discover how to find the right bank for you. Learn to protect your money. Discover unique military banking benefits. It’s the matter of your money. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 18. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Planning and Budgeting: Struggling to find a way to balance your expenses with your income? Don’t let your finances run your life. It’s time to set up a budget you can live with and build a plan to financial freedom. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 20. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Post-wide Yard Sale: The Post-wide Yard Sale is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fort Bliss post housing. This is open to all military housing; no permit is required. Shopping for this event is open to the public, license and insurance required to enter post. Sales opportunity at Old Fort Bliss Replica for DOD ID cardholders not living in military housing. Participants must bring their own table to display personal items only. Commercial sellers are not allowed. To reserve a spot, call 588-8482. 568-2554

Brushstrokes: Join Mickelsen Community Library from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 21 for their social art class. This month’s theme for the club is “Halloween Hill.” The class is open to DOD ID cardholders ages 10 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited to 10 participants; the fee is $15 and it includes all supplies as well as instruction. 568-6156

Car Buying, the Smart Way: Are you interested to discover the top-10 car dealer tricks and how to avoid them? Learn best time to buy a car. Discover all auto finance options. Identify what are the costs to consider as a car owner. Review internet tools and resource guides. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 25. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Trick or Treat through the FRC: Families will be able to trick or treat their way through the Family Resilience Center from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at 250 Club Road. There will be family activities, such as pumpkin decorating, and themed family costumes will win prizes as long as supplies last (costumes are strongly encouraged). Human Resources will be available to update DD93 and SGLIs while the children are participating in the activities. It’s open to DOD ID cardholders. 568-6879

TSP the New Blended Retirement: Are you ready to make a decision for your financial future? BRS or Legacy System? Learn to understand the components, rules and timeline of the Blended Retirement System. Discover how matching contributions work. Be aware of tools, references, factsheets and resource guides. Class will be held at Army Community Service building, 2494 Ricker Road on West Fort Bliss, from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 27. Go to https://bliss.armymwr.com to sign up today. Free child-care voucher for attending class; call your preferred CDC for reservations.

Intro to Pyrography: Join Mickelsen Community Library from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 28 in the MakerSpace room for Intro to Pyrography (wood burning). Participants will learn new techniques using various wood burning tools, express themselves through creating wood burning and gain familiarity with the art form. A small practice piece of wood and a designated craft item will be provided to each attendee. This month’s piece will be a napkin holder. The fee is $5 cash, payable to the library. Registration is required, payment reserves your spot and limited to five participants who are 18 and older. All participants must go over a safety orientation with staff prior to using the wood burning tools. 568-6156

Make a Difference Day: Join Army Volunteer Corps as they give back to the community. Projects vary, but all represent a need that can be filled by you. For more information, contact the Army Volunteer Corps at 569-5500. To register, visit bliss.armymwr.com and search, “Army Volunteer Corps.”

Unit Book Kits: Are you part of a unit going into the field or deploying soon? If so, you can stop by the Mickelsen Community Library and pick up book kits for free. The kits contain a selection of popular fiction and nonfiction paperback items. 568-1902

Go Youth

Corn Maze Mayhem: Are you ready to be scared? Join Replica Youth Center for their Corn Maze Midnight Mayhem. It’s open to sixth to 12th graders who are registered with CYS, the cost is $15 per person. They will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at the Replica Youth Center, then it’s off to the La Union Corn Maze followed by Bob-O’s Family Fun Center. Space is limited; must register and pay no later than today. 568-3523

Replica Youth Center Rock Climbing: RYC students will learn to rock climb and conduct rope safety while working on a team and building self confidence. It’s free and it will be held at the Soldier Activity Center every Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be done at the Replica Youth Center; space is limited to 10 students. 568-3523

Kid Fishing Derby: Ascarate Lake in El Paso will receive 1,800, 12-inch channel catfish from Texas Fishing, LLC, for the Ascarate Fishing Club’s Kid Fish Derby from 7:30-noon. Saturday. Includes lunch, trophies and awards. Cost: $2 parking fee. 771-2380

High Tea: You are cordially invited to high tea at the Mickelsen Community Library from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. We’ll get dressed up and have some tea. Join Mickelsen for delicious tea, a story, music, photo opportunity and crafts. Cakes, tea sandwiches, delicate desserts and scones will be served. Sneak in a lesson about table manners. This event is for children ages 4-12 years old and their parents/caregivers. Come dressed in your fancy finery. Space is limited; register on the children’s side of the library. 568-6156

Milam Youth Center Harvest Festival: Come enjoy some spooky family fun at the annual Harvest Festival at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milam Youth Center. There will be a haunted house, face painting, cupcake decorating and games. Admission is one canned food per person, which will be donated to a local food bank. 744-2449

Monster Bash: Celebrate Halloween with monstrous family fun. This is the area’s biggest and best Halloween event. This year’s theme is “Nightmare Before Christmas,” get ready for the inflatables, activities, crafts and entertainment Oct. 27 and 28 from 6-10 p.m. at the Trading Post. It’s not Halloween without a fright night, there will be three haunted houses for you to choose from, such as, “Barely Scary,” entry is $1; “Kinda Scary,” entry is $2; and “Massacre on Marshall Road,” entry is discounted to $3 for this event only. 588-8247

SKIESUnlimited: Do you have a child age 8 and older who likes to be creative? Join SKIESUnlimited at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 to paint a Day of the Dead ceramic skull box and ornament at the Art and Hobby Shop, located at 820 Marshall Road. Children will also enjoy watching the movies “Book of Life” as they paint their ceramics. Children must be registered with CYS. Cost is $20 per person and registration is required. Register at 131 Doniphan Road. 568-5544

EFMP Spooky S’mores: All Exceptional Family Member Program and Hearts Apart Families, join Army Community Service for Spooky S’mores from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at ACS, located at 2494 Ricker Road. There will be s’mores and a bounce house for the little ones. Remember to bring a blanket and your family’s favorite picnic basket dinner to enjoy, while watching the movie, “Casper.” Registration is required and can be done online at www.bliss.armymwr.com. Search “spooky s’mores.” 569-4227, ext. 5

Builder’s Club: Join us for the Builder’s Club Oct. 28 at Mickelsen Community Library and create things with your imagination. There will be two sessions available from 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.; supplies will be provided. One session per child (between the ages of 2-12). Parent or guardian must be present. 568-6156

Military Child of the Year: Operation Homefront is accepting 2018 Military Child of the Year nominations through Dec. 4. All awards will be presented at a recognition gala April 19, 2018, in the nation’s capital. 2018 will be the 10th anniversary of the Military Child of the Year awards, with 42 military children honored since 2008. For details, visit www.militarychildoftheyear.org.

Child Range Orientation: This is a one-hour firearm safety course required for children ages 6-17 to accompany parents or guardians on Rod and Gun Club live-fire ranges, and it will take place at 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. A parent or guardian must accompany all children. It is open to the public. Free. 568-5426

School Age Book Club: The School Age Book Club is designated for children ages 7-12. A staff member will read for part of the time and the children will read aloud as well from 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday at Mickelsen Library. Activities and projects are completed at home, returned and shared at subsequent meetings. Occasional refreshments are provided as well. 568-6156

Community

Rio Grande Citizens Forum: The RGCF of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission will discuss commission agreements signed this year between the U.S. and Mexico, known as minutes, and a beetle used to control salt cedar in New Mexico. The meeting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. The forum was established to facilitate the exchange of information with the public about commission activities and related matters. 832-4106

Cultural Fiesta: Chamizal National Memorial, 800 S. San Marical, El Paso, is hosting a cultural festival that will kick off to the general public with the Women of the Mexican Revolution in Film festival at 7 p.m. Friday. From 1:30-6 p.m. Saturday, the events will continue with activity booths, dancing, guided walks and much more. At 2 p.m. Sunday, the film festival will continue with “La Generala.” 532-7273 or www.nps.gov/chamizal

Military Order of the World Wars: The Military Order of the World Wars, El Paso Chapter, will host its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Great American Restaurant located in the northeast near Cohen Stadium. This will be the chapter’s “Deceased Perpetual Members Memorial” luncheon. Come early and bring a friend. 755-4038

Literary fiesta: El Paso Community College will hold its 9th Annual Literary Fiesta from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso Public Library, 501 N. Oregon St. The fiesta will celebrate writers from El Paso and nearby areas. The fiesta will also include a children’s corner with free books for children. http://literaryfiesta.wordpress.com

‘The Addams Family’: Tickets are on sale for the University of Texas at El Paso Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family,” from Friday through Oct. 29. Everybody’s favorite weird and wonderful family comes to devilishly delightful life in this production that is spooky, but appropriate for all ages. www.utep.edu/udt or 747-6060

Dia de la Hispanidad Gala: The ninth annual Dia de la Hispanidad Gala Dinner is at 6 p.m. Friday at the Coronado Country Club. Billed as an “international foodie’s paradise,” the dinner will also feature La Emi Arte Flamenco and other entertainment. Cost: $150 for nonmembers and $125 for members. Tickets available at www.border-heritage.com. 274-9563

Moonlight Tour: The Fort Selden Historic Site, childhood home of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, in Radium Springs, N.M., will host a moonlight tour from 6-9 p.m. Friday. The tour will include ghost stories and legends of New Mexico by a cozy fire. Meet historical figures as you tour the ruins. Tours leave every 15 minutes. Cost: $5 for adults; kids free. Tickets sold at the door; cash or check only. (575) 526-8911

Korean War Veterans: The Korean War Veterans Assoc., Col. Joseph C. Rodriguez (MoH) Chapter 249, will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Davis Seamons VFW Post 812, 2400 Davis Seamons Road (turn right at entrance to McKelligon Canyon). New officers will be sworn in. If you served in the military in Korea from 1945 to the present, or served in the military between 1950 through 1955, you could be eligible to join the association. 256-4599

Spooktacular: The Junior Woman’s Club of El Paso’s 27th Annual Spooktacular is 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso County Coliseum. As El Paso’s largest indoor Halloween carnival, the one-day-only Spooktacular provides a safe and fun environment for families while raising funds for charities within the El Paso community. Cost: $4 for children, $5 for adults; children 2 and under are free. Advanced purchase $3 tickets are available from club members.

Flights and Bites: The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center will hold its 3rd Annual Flights and Bites Event: Vodka and Vino from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 21 at the museum, 715 N. Oregon St. Will feature tastings and food catered by El Paso’s favorite food trucks, as well as live music, a silent auction and more. Cost: $50 per ticket. 351-0048

Light of Unity Festival: The Bahá’ís of El Paso are preparing to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í Faith, on Oct. 22. A Light of Unity Festival will be presented at the University of Texas at El Paso Cinema Theater in Union Bldg. East, 500 University Ave. from 2-4 p.m. The Destiny Gospel Choir, the El Paso Children’s Folklorico Dancers, David Fallah, Allegra Artis, Mel Cangurel and Josh Solorza will provide entertainment. 309-5110

Sustainability conference: Eco El Paso will host its 10th annual conference, Renewable Energy, Efficiency and Resiliency, Oct. 25-26 at the Scottish Rite, 301 W. Missouri Ave., El Paso. Experts in sustainability, solar photovoltaic systems and solar-ready developments will present during the two-day conference. Registration is open at ecoelpaso.org. 861-0446

Operation Troop Treats: Five local Kool Smiles locations will collect candy to send to troops downrange between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, except Sundays, when the offices are closed. The offices are located at Fairbanks, Lee Travino, Mesa, Montana and Zaragoza.

Fall bazaar: The United Methodist Women of St. Paul’s UMC will hold their Annual Fall Bazaar Nov. 10-11 at the church, 7000 Edgemere Blvd. Interested vendors can come by for an application or call 772-2734 to have one mailed.

San Elizario Veterans Day: The historic town of San Elizario will host its 21st Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Nov. 11. The parade will start at 9 a.m. at Thompson and Socorro Roads, travel east on Socorro, onto Main St. and Alarcon Road, ending at Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of the San Elizario Presidio Chapel. The ceremonies will continue at the Plaza at 10:30 a.m. 383-8529

Craft fair: The Calvary Chapel of El Paso Craft Fair is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the chapel, 1771 N. Zaragoza. Free entrance for attendees; $25 table rental fee for vendors. 855-4565

2018 Army OCS Alumni Association Reunion: The U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Alumni Association 2018 Reunion is March 25-29, 2018, in Columbus, Ga. The association represents all Army officers commissioned through any OCS, regardless of previous locations or branch affiliation. The reunion will be conducted at the Columbus Marriott Hotel, 800 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga., 31901. 1-706-324-1800. Refer to the OCS web site at https://www.ocsalumni.org for information updates or contact Nancy Ionoff, (813) 917-4309.

Tactical and Tech Day: The Fort Bliss Tactical and Tech Day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. To fill out a technology suggestion form, visit http://www.ncsi.com/docs/technology-suggestion-form.pdf. To see a list of exhibiting companies or register, visit www.federalevents.com/fortbliss.

Socorro Veterans: Veterans in Socorro, Texas, are raising money for a memorial to honor veterans who have served from World War I to the present. Nonprofit ID is #81-3106278. Send contributions to Socorro Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 290901, Socorro, TX, 79929. 588-0413