Yeager assumes command of Joint Task Force North

By Sarah Lifshin, JTF-North Public Affairs Officer:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 5, 2017)

For Army Brig. Gen. Laura Yeager, returning to Texas has brought her military career and personal life full circle.

More than 30 years ago, as a new lieutenant, she began her military career in San Antonio, later spending an assignment as a medevac pilot at Fort Hood – finally serving as an instructor at the U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School. Her youngest son was also born there, and she proudly served in the Texas National Guard during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“So many special and pivotal moments in my personal and professional life have occurred in Texas,” said Yeager, who now, more than three decades later, has relocated to Fort Bliss to command Joint Task Force North. She will serve as the first female commander of the nearly 29-year-old command.

The Fountain Valley, Calif. native assumed command from Army Maj. Gen. Kurt S. Crytzer, former JTF-N commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, Friday. Crytzer led the command for two years.

JTF-North, a sub-element of U.S. Northern Command, provides Department of Defense support to the nation’s federal law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations. The joint task force has a staff of about 150 service members, U.S. Air Force civilian personnel and contracted workers.

“It is an absolute honor to serve as the commander of this great organization,” said the Aviation Branch officer and former Black Hawk helicopter pilot during the ceremony. “The colors we just passed have been passed through the hands of superb leaders, and in following Maj. Gen. Crytzer, I am keenly aware he has set the highest standard to carry forward. In the short amount of time I have been on the ground, it is obvious he has built a world-class team.

“The outstanding professionalism of the JTF-North staff is apparent and I am so appreciative of the warm welcome,” Yeager said.

JTF-North Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Dotson, senior enlisted leader, said Yeager will take the command to the next level. “We are very excited to have her for the next two years,” he said.

The general said she looks forward to continuing the counterdrug mission – work she began in California, where she most recently served as director of the Joint Staff for the California Joint Force Headquarters in Sacramento. Throughout her career, she served for eight years in the active-duty Army and for 23 years in the California and Texas National Guard. She deployed to Iraq in 2010-11.

In the early 1980s, as First Lady Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” drug awareness campaign taught children the dangers of the substances, Yeager said it is now hard to believe that so many people cannot say no to substances that sap their strength and intellect, lead them to financial ruin, bring crime to their neighborhood and take their lives. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans under the age of 50, with more than 59,000 deaths estimated in 2016, she said.

“That is an absolutely stunning number, roughly equivalent to the number of Americans who paid the ultimate price in Vietnam,” she said. “Make no mistake, the scourge of illicit drug trafficking impacts our national security… It is absolutely astonishing (what) people will inject, snort, swallow and/or smoke poisons that can kill them because ultimately, if there was no market for these drugs, drug cartels would cease to exist…. Until that day comes, I will use every ounce of my energy to support our partners in law enforcement to keep every ounce, gram, pill and kilo of drugs out of this country.”