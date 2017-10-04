‘Iron Brigade’ cases colors More than 3,500 Soldiers to support Operation Spartan Shield

By Staff Sgt. Adriana Diaz-Brown, 2nd BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 5, 2017)

Col. Charles Lombardo, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin DaGraca, command sergeant major, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, cased the brigade’s colors at Strike Field here Sept. 26 in anticipation for the brigade’s first deployment since 2011.

“The mission to Operation Spartan Shield is one that the ‘Iron Brigade’ is honored to serve in,” Lombardo said.

The casing ceremony was the last step in the brigade’s deployment to Kuwait to support combatant-commander mission requirements for Operation Spartan Shield. The casing of the colors ceremony before a deployment is an Army tradition that symbolizes the movement of a unit to a new theater of operation.

For the past six years, the Iron Brigade served as the Army’s Experimental Task Force and provided first-class assessment for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command mission during several Network Integration Evaluation and Army Warfighting Assessment related exercises at Fort Bliss. That role ended last fall, and the brigade and its battalions have been transitioning to be fully deployable since then.

“Since the end of 2016, the brigade’s training for Operation Spartan Shield has been all encompassing,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. “They have worked since day one to prepare to fight and win.”

Upon completion of AWA, the brigade rapidly transitioned back to the U.S. Forces Command ready pool as the brigade trained in preparation for the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. After the training rotation at the NTC, the brigade was ready to deploy, and Lombardo praised Soldiers assigned to the brigade for their hard work.

“The hardship of executing a train-up on a truncated calendar was made tolerable by the love and support provided by the Soldiers and their families,” Lombardo said.

The deployment is expected to last nine months, with Soldiers slated to return in the summer of next year, and Landes expressed his confidence in the brigade.

“I have no doubt that the Iron Brigade will once again add to its reputation due to its hard work, discipline and high standards,” Landes said.

Approximately 3,500 Soldiers from the 2nd BCT will replace Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.