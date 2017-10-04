DIVARTY Soldiers prove mental, physical toughness

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 5, 2017)

Six Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Division Artillery competed for the title of best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the fourth quarter during a competition here Sept. 22 and 23.

The competitors spent two days testing themselves physically and mentally in events that included a physical fitness test, an obstacle course, land navigation, a written exam and a board where a panel of senior NCOs, including two sergeants major, questioned their military knowledge.

In the end, Pfc. Mark Koenig, assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, DIVARTY, emerged as the top Soldier, and Sgt. Rodique S. Hopkins, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, DIVARTY, received the top NCO title.

Koenig has only been serving in the Army for slightly longer than a year, but he said he wanted to prove himself fit for this opportunity.

Koenig arrived at Fort Bliss while his unit was deployed, so he saw a chance to go through classes such as the combat lifesaver course. He became qualified as an ammunition handler and learned the unit’s chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear operations as well.

“I wanted to show my unit I was hungry; I wanted to learn and I was ready to take on more,” Koenig said. “My dad was in the Army for 20 years and he never did anything like this. He looks back on it and wishes he had taken these opportunities, which is one of the reasons I want to hit the ground running so fresh in my career.”

This competition is all about promoting excellence within the ranks of the Army. This type of event really pushes Soldiers and noncommissioned officers to step up and prove they can challenge themselves mentally and physically.

“As an NCO, you have to lead from the front. We are setting the standard for the Soldiers under us and these type of events are a great opportunity to set that standard,” Hopkins said.

Supervisors selected the competing Soldiers from their respective battalions as the best of the best to go to the brigade’s competition. Before going to the Soldier of the quarter board, Soldiers must go through a Soldier of the month board at the battalion level. The Soldier and NCO selected then have the chance to compete for Soldier and NCO of the year board later this year. Once DIVARTY has selected their Soldier and NCO of year, those candidates will move forward and compete for the 1st Armored Division’s Soldier and NCO of the Year board.

“This is to promote excellence,” said Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Araujo, an organizer of the competition assigned to HHB, DIVARTY.

Two days might not seem like a long enough time to test physical and mental endurance, but these competitors faced the challenge of not knowing their next event, and with little time for preparation, they showed a true sense of physical and mental agility.