Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st AD, trains for Puerto Rico

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 5, 2017)

Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, prepared at the Aquatics Training Center here Friday for a situation they don’t often have to worry about in the El Paso area – an emergency landing while flying over water.

About 70 Soldiers assigned to the brigade participated in Underwater Helicopter Egress Training in preparation for their mission to help people devastated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“We’re ready to go,” said 1st Sgt. Anthony Knights, assigned to the CAB, 1st AD, who participated in the training. “We knew it was going to happen with (Hurricane) Maria hitting Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and we’ve just been ready to go over and lend a hand – try to help those in need.”

Knights said this was the first time in nearly 18 years since he has taken the training, and he was glad to refresh his skills. Should a worst-case scenario happen over water, the training helps Soldiers build confidence in themselves and their equipment.

The training consists of sitting in a Shallow Water Egress Trainer, which mimics a seat in a helicopter, and having two trainers flip it over in water. The Soldier, in full uniform and aviation helmet, then has to unbuckle the harness and get out from under the trainer to emerge from the water. Soldiers also practiced using the Helicopter Emergency Egress Device, which is a bottle filled with air that allows people to breathe under water, and LPU-40 floatation collars.

Knights described what it is like when the trainers flip a Soldier over in the trainer.

“The first thing that goes through your mind is that you try not to freak out, but the second thing is that you just remember the things that you’ve been trained – having a reference – looking for the bubbles so you know which way is up. Things like that,” Knights said.

For Spc. Joseph Gonzalez, assigned to the CAB, 1st AD, it was the first time he had taken the training, and he found it extremely useful.

It was hard at first when the trainers first flipped him over in the SWET chair, Gonzalez said, but then he used his body as a reference point to orient himself, get out of the chair and reach the surface of the water.

Sgt. Michael Villasenor, assigned to the CAB, 1st AD, said he took the training about four years ago, but like Knights, was glad to have a refresher course.

More than anything, however, Villasenor said he was looking forward to helping the people of Puerto Rico.

“I’m excited to go help, to make a difference,” Villasenor said.