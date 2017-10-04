BOSS Bash brings Soldiers together with sports, more

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 5, 2017)

Soldiers who are single, geographical bachelors or single parents got to spend the day relaxing with sports, food, music and entertainment as Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers held the annual BOSS Bash at Biggs Park here Friday.

Enhancing the lives of single Soldiers increases morale and allows them to meet others in similar situations. This enables them to create a social network, and the BOSS Bash, which included group sports, inflatables, a mechanical bull, gaming, minute-to-win-it games and a Call of Duty videogame tournament for a chance to win a PlayStation4, was just one example of how BOSS provides social activities.

Army leaders cultivated BOSS to enhance the lives of single Soldiers and geographical bachelors by allowing them to experience a variety of trips to various locations, as well as different types of volunteering events. Typically, Soldiers receive a discounted rate on trips and adventures to increase participation.

The BOSS program’s foundations are based on three pillars: quality of life, community service and recreation and leisure.

The Fort Bliss program has welcomed new leadership recently. Staff Sgt. Ken Huguley became the new BOSS president earlier this year and has big plans to increase participation and to improve the quality of life for its members.

“Currently we only have about 70 active volunteers within the BOSS program,” Huguley said. “My goal is to increase that number to roughly 300 to 350 active volunteers for 2018. We also are starting to do more quality of life events … This quarter coming up we are going over to the Aquatic (Training) Center on Fort Bliss to do CPR classes, so the Soldiers can gain valuable certifications. I think this is important because it gives them something they can use both inside the Army and outside it as well.”

Spc. Angela Green is a Soldier who has been active with BOSS here and at her past duty assignments. She enjoyed the event and encourages other single Soldiers to participate in BOSS.

“BOSS is great. It gets the Soldiers out of their rooms and experiencing new things,” Green said. “I like the fact that it’s not too expensive to go on trips and to do different things.”