2-3 FA Regt., conducts two-gun raid, qualification

Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, helped Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, conduct a two-gun raid and a Table VI qualification at the Orogrande Range Complex, N.M., Sept. 20. The exercise involved moving M777 howitzers via CH-47 Chinook so Soldiers could practice changing locations quickly.