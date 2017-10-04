2-3 FA Regt., conducts two-gun raid, qualification

Soldiers assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, fire an M777 howitzer during a two-gun raid exercise at the Orogrande Range Complex, N.M., Sept. 20. The regiment conducts the two-gun raid and Table VI qualification annually. For more on this story, see page 3A. Photo by Sgt. Michael Eaddy, 24th Press Camp Headquarters.
Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, helped Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, conduct a two-gun raid and a Table VI qualification at the Orogrande Range Complex, N.M., Sept. 20. The exercise involved moving M777 howitzers via CH-47 Chinook so Soldiers could practice changing locations quickly.
First Lt. Jillian Jones, assigned to 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY, discusses her role as the two-gun raid landing zone officer-in-charge, at the Orogrande Range Complex, N.M., Sept. 20.
Sgt. Douglas Cavaliere, assigned to Btry. B, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt., DIVARTY, looks into the viewing glass of an M777 howitzer during training at the Orogrande Range Complex, N.M., Sept. 20. The regiment conducts the two-gun raid and Table VI qualification annually.