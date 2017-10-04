1st BCT, 1st AD, Soldiers win Iron Chef Competition

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Oct. 5, 2017)

Several Soldiers heated up the kitchen while competing in the 1st Armored Division Iron Chef Competition here Sept. 28, but only two could win.

Sgt. Ivon Christel Perez and Pfc. Andranita Moore, food service specialists assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, emerged victorious and will represent 1st AD at the III Corps Iron Chef of the Year competition at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 23 through 25.

Each Soldier had to compete at the brigade level before moving forward to the Iron Chef competition. Organizers do this to ensure the Soldiers are the best the division has to offer.

The competitors each received the same list of ingredients from which they were required to prepare an entree, a soup or an appetizer and a salad for a panel of three judges.

Sgt. 1st Class Jose Peralta, a culinary management noncommissioned officer who helped organize the competition, said each Soldier was judged in four categories: serving method and presentation; portion size and nutrition balance; creativity and computability of the ingredients; and flavor, taste, texture and overall doneness of the food.

The three judges were from different units to help ensure an unbiased assessment of each competitor’s dishes.

Maj. Mohamed Massaquoi, assigned to 1st Armored Division headquarters, said he had never judged a competition of this type previously, but was happy to be a part of it.

“With any meal, it’s always about the presentation first. Is it appealing? Does it make me want to eat the meal? Secondly, it is about the taste,” Massaquoi said.

The taste was an important factor in the judging.

“Seeing as how this is their profession in the Army, for them to be able to make a dish that has a great taste and still maintains a high nutritional value for all of our Soldiers is very important,” Massaquoi said.

This type of competition also gives Soldiers a sense of pride in what they do.

“They get to emulate their favorite cooks, and it allows them to get really creative with their dishes,” Massaquio said.

Sgt. DeAndre Moore, a cook assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, said getting the opportunity to use the culinary skills he has worked hard to mold over the years, as well as getting to see what the other Soldiers are doing, was rewarding.

“I love being out here working with the Soldiers. I learn a lot from them, and it’s just a great experience,” Moore said.

(Top right) Sgt. DeAndre Moore, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, prepares the ingredients for one of the dishes he will present to the panel of judges during the 1st Armored Division Iron Chef Competition here Sept. 27.

(Right) Sgt. Ivon Christel Perez, assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepares the ingredients for the dishes she will present to the panel of judges during the 1st Armored Division Iron Chef Competition here Sept. 27.