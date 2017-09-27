WBAMC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Sept. 28, 2017)

Soldiers and staff at William Beaumont Army Medical Center observed Hispanic Heritage Month at the hospital’s Clinical Assembly Room Sept. 12.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 throughout the United States and honors Hispanic Americans and their contributions to the United States.

This year’s observance welcomed Gabriel Gaytán, a local artist who incorporates Mesoamerican symbolism with Mexican-American historical experience in his art. Gaytán’s work is featured in multiple public spaces across the country.

“Like many along the border, the history of my origins dates back 5,000 years,” Gaytán said. “There are many backgrounds and many stories.”

Focusing on the stories told through art, Gaytán introduced the audience to the images of Mesoamerican civilizations and their influence on modern culture and science. Many of Gaytán’s artworks tell a story which he described to the audience and engaged in storytelling while encouraging audience members to see beyond the surface to reveal the unique tales.

The observance also welcomed Dr. José O. Rivera, founding dean, School of Pharmacy, The University of Texas at El Paso. Rivera, a native of Caparra, Puerto Rico, shared his story from growing up in the mountains of Puerto Rico to leading UTEP’s first standalone school of pharmacy.

“You can hold on to some parts of your culture without disrespecting other cultures and that’s where the balance has to be,” Rivera said. “There used to be a tendency to completely assimilate into the ‘American Culture’ but Latinos are influencing the American culture.”

Rivera presented the crowd with influential Hispanics who have impacted several fields from music and cuisine to performing arts and activists.

“It only makes us stronger if we pick what’s good from this culture and what’s good from that culture and use it to our advantage,” Rivera said. “(Individuals) bring in different perspectives and I think we can gain from each other. It’s more difficult to integrate cultures but the end result is better.”

In 2016, Soldiers of Hispanic backgrounds made up 14 percent of the active-duty Army, more than four times the Hispanic population in the active-duty Army three decades ago, which accounted for a mere three percent of Soldiers. In addition, the Army has also downsized since, scaling back to nearly half the size it used to be during the end of the Cold War.

Today, more than 66,000 Hispanic active-duty Soldiers are in the Army, adding to the value, strength and readiness that an all-inclusive, diverse environment generates.